Air Force selects 173rd Fighter Wing as F-35 training squadron

Photo By Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy | A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Luke Air Force Base flies over the skies of Southern Oregon, May 17, 2023, on a mission with the 173rd Fighter Wing assigned to Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The 173rd Fighter Wing was selected as the Air Force's preferred location to host a F-35A Lightning II formal training unit; the wing will begin converting form the F-15C Eagle to the F-35A following the completion of the environmental impact analysis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

The Air Force has selected the Oregon Air National Guard’s 173rd Fighter Wing as the preferred location to host the service’s next F-35A Lightning II training squadron. The F-35A is the Air Force’s latest and most-capable fifth-generation fighter.



The basing decision announced today becomes final when a Record of Decision is signed upon favorable completion of an Environmental Impact Statement on the proposal now underway.



“Kingsley Field is an integral piece of the Air Force’s modernization plan,” said Col. Lee Bouma, 173rd Fighter Wing commander. “Our vast airspace, a culture of excellence, and unprecedented community support make us a viable fit to continue our legacy of training the next generation of fighter pilots.”



The F-35A Lightning II provides next-generation stealth capabilities to the U.S. and many U.S. ally and partner nations with its aerodynamic performance, advanced integrated avionics, enhanced situational awareness and increased survivability. The F-35A is considered the cornerstone of the future fighter fleet and guarantees the long-term viability of the 173rd FW and continuation of its vital air superiority mission for many years to come.



“This decision validates the Wing’s exceptional performance,” said Bouma. “We have been in the training business since 1983--producing the best fighter pilots in the world for the U.S. Air Force. Team Kingsley’s ‘No Slack’ attitude and commitment to excellence is a key factor in this decision.”



The 173rd FW has been the premiere F-15C training base for the United States Air Force since 1998. The single-seat F-15C and two-seat F-15D models entered the inventory beginning in 1979. The service is looking to replace the legacy fighters with state-of-the-art aircraft to better address future mission requirements.



“The Air Force continues to modernize the fleet to ensure a more lethal, resilient, sustainable, and agile force,” said Bouma. “The Air Force recognizes that the 173rd Fighter Wing is essential to this future.”

The decision to place the F-35A training squadron at Kingsley Field supersedes the previous announcement in 2020 that placed the F-15EX Eagle II training base here.



“The Eagle II is a fantastic aircraft, and Team Kingsley was ready and willing to take on that mission,” said Bouma. “However, our strategic focus has shifted since 2020; the Air Force needs F-35 squadrons available and fully mission capable to prevail against peer

adversaries...that means they require more F-35 pilots. Team Kingsley’s adaptability and excellence allows us to fill this Air Force need.”

The F-35A basing includes 20 aircraft. The total number of personnel will remain the same.



With this basing decision, new construction or remodeling of existing facilities will occur; however, Kingsley Field already offers much of the infrastructure needed. Any construction would begin after the ROD is signed, expected in 2025 with first F-35 aircraft to follow.



ABOUT THE 173rd FIGHTER WING: The 173rd Fighter Wing is the premiere F-15C training base for the United States Air Force. Based out of Kingsley Field in the southern, rural community of Klamath Falls, Oregon, the wing has been a part of the Oregon Air National Guard since 1983. Their mission: Train F-15 pilots, support combat operations, and serve Oregon…America’s Air Superiority starts here!