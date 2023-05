ALS Class 23-E Graduation

Forty Airmen graduated from Holloman’s Airman Leadership School during a ceremony at Club Holloman, May 24, 2023.



Airman Leadership School is a six-week professional development course designed to prepare new staff sergeants and senior airmen for supervisory duties and is required before taking on the role of a frontline supervisor. Topics covered include leadership, followership, communication skills and the profession of arms.



Airman Leadership School is the first of three in-residence courses required for enlisted Airmen and a requirement for promotion to staff sergeant. The other in-residence courses are the Noncommissioned Officer Academy and the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy, which are prerequisites for promotion to master sergeant and senior master sergeant, respectively.



Congratulations to ALS Class 23-E:



Senior Airman Hunter Brown, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Carlos Cardenas, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Michael Conner, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Austin Dupertuis, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron



Senior Airman Zachary Epperson, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Jajuan Erby, 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron



Senior Airman Ryan Jewell, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Brian Kemlage, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Cassandra Maier, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Diego Mueller, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Gabriel Peralta, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Hector Rodarte, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron



Senior Airman Brenden Summerton, 49th Communications Squadron



Senior Airman Benjamin Wilkinson, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Manuel Alonso, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Alyssa Caldwell, 49th Wing Staff Agency



Senior Airman Nicholas Clark, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Leann Collins, 29th Attack Squadron



Senior Airman Dylan Dolney, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Joseph Garrett, 49th Force Support Squadron



Senior Airman Holden Godwin, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Riley Hunt, 7th Air Support Squadron



Senior Airman Jacob Kruse, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman James Mejia, 894th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Jeffrey Richardson, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Jake Smith, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Group



Senior Airman Nathaniel Williams, Detachment 3 Security Forces



Senior Airman Justin Eckman, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Natanael Garcia, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Lance Glew, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron



Senior Airman Mario Gomez, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Josiah Hodgins, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Brianna Lias, 49th Security Forces Squadron



Senior Airman Everett Parrish, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron



Senior Airman Nicholas Regalado, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Jose Sandoval, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Aidan Simmons, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Noah Stenger, 7th Air Support Squadron



Senior Airman Noah Wilson, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Dominic Zappolo, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron

Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US