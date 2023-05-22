Army civilian contributes to multicomponent readiness at premier all hazards command

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – An Army civilian program analyst contributes to readiness at the U.S. military’s premier all hazards command.



Mary-Alice Allan, a program analyst in the Operations Training, Readiness and Exercises (G37) section at the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, was selected as the command Civilian of the Quarter.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity (CARA), five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams.



Allan planned and led a synchronization conference that brought together nine battalions, three EOD groups and a chemical brigade as well as the CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, 1st Area Medical Laboratory and Army Reserve’s 76th Operational Response Command.



The conference was designed to plan for upcoming joint exercises, Combat Training Center rotations and Warfighter exercises for next four fiscal years.



Allan prepared the products and worked with U.S. Army Forces Command and the Department of Army to plan for next two fiscal years with units from the company level and higher. She also developed a Training and Exercise Synchronization monthly teams meeting with the staff and major subordinate commands.



“I audit the monthly unit readiness reports of the command which provides the Army and Joint Staff with our command’s operational readiness and status of our resources,” said Allan. “I plan to continue helping the command and subordinate units with reporting and communicating our readiness status to the Army.”



A native of Bel Air, Maryland, Allan grew up around the military. Allan began working at the 20th CBRNE Command as a contractor in 2011 and transferred to civil service in 2021.



Allan has spent 12 years in the 20th CBRNE Command G37 section.



“Serving as a US Army civilian gives me a sense of purpose and community,” said Allan. “I enjoy working at the 20th CBRNE Command because of the people and the mission.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 15:23 Story ID: 445595 Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Hometown: BEL AIR, MD, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army civilian contributes to multicomponent readiness at premier all hazards command, by Walter Ham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.