WAMC Hosts Nurse Empowerment Retreat

FORT BRAGG. NC -- More than 55 nurses and nursing students from Womack Army Medical Center, Fayetteville State University, and Fayetteville Technical Community College gathered at FSU on May 20 to swap inspirational stories, fellowship with seasoned nurses and nursing hopefuls, and recall the moments when each one decided to become a nurse.

According to LTC Tanekkia Taylor-Clark, Chief, Center for Nursing Science and Clinical Inquiry, and a moderator and coordinator for the event, the retreat was an opportunity for the nurses and nursing students to experience personal growth through personal development.

“Professional development can also include personal development,” she said. “This retreat was created to capitalize on an opportunity to engage our nursing professionals, as well as our nursing students, and give them an opportunity to look back on why them became nurses and motivate them to continue [moving forward] as nurses.”



“This (Retreat) was an opportunity for nurses and nursing students to refocus on meeting the socioeconomic needs of our patients through health-related social needs assessment, early discharge planning, connections to resources, and follow-up,” according to LTC Monique Grinnell, Chief, Hospital Education and Staff Development, and a coordinator for the event.



“In short, we pour into our nursing team (i.e., care of the caregiver) so that the nursing team may pour into our patients and their families,” Grinnell said, referring to ‘pour’ as a term for service.



Colonel Paul Johnson, WAMC Chief Nursing Officer and a participant at the event, called the Retreat an “amazing opportunity” for nurses and nursing students.



“The retreat’s theme of ‘reinvigorating your why’ was so appropriate for the team as we continue to recover from the stress and turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Johnson said. “This was an amazing opportunity for professional nurses and nursing students to get together and build resiliency to make a difference in the lives patients for years to come.”





Both Grinnell and Taylor-Clark emphasized that because the profession of nursing has been called a ‘profession of the heart,’ the retreat was an important moment for these nurses and nursing students to hear motivating stories and participate in team-building exercises. They said the Retreat was born out of an idea for nurses and nursing students to gather in one setting and share their clinical and personal triumphs and frustrations.



“We want to grow this thing,” they intoned, with plans to include other Medical Centers throughout the greater Fayetteville area.

