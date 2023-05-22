Proud American Battalion welcomes new commander

Photo By Monica Wood | As is tradition during a change of command ceremony, outgoing 1st Battalion, 31st...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | As is tradition during a change of command ceremony, outgoing 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery Regiment Commander Lt. Col. Mark Jackson passes the unit colors to 434th Field Artillery Brigade Commander Col. Michael Stewart, who will then pass them to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Shawn Jokinen, May 24, 2023. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (May 24, 2023) — The Proud American Battalion welcomed a new commander during a change-of-command ceremony held May 24, 2023, in Fort Sill’s Old Post Quadrangle.



Lt. Col. Shawn Jokinen succeeded Lt. Col. Mark Jackson, who has served as commander of 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery, Basic Combat Training for the past two years. Jackson has been selected to serve as the executive officer to the Commanding General of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Lt. Gen. Milford Beagle. During his tenure, over 8,000 trainee’s became soldiers under Jackson’s command.



“This is a great location and a great team,” said Jackson. “In my opinion, the best team – executing a mission that has tangible rewards and makes the Army better. After being here for two years, I know that there is no other command in the United States Army that would have given me the same amount of personal and professional fulfillment.”



Jokinen joins the Fort Sill team from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he spent the last twelve years training and deploying with Army Special Operations forces. During the ceremony, Jokinen took time to express his gratitude to the 434th Field Artillery Brigade command team and the Fort Sill community for their hospitality and welcoming him and his family into the organization saying he looks forward to the next two years.



“Standing here today as the newest commander of the proud American battalion is an honor and privilege, and one of the proudest moments in my 25 years of service,” said Jokinen. “I promise I’ll give you 100% and then some to be the commander this great organization deserves. When I look across this field, I see the citizens and soldiers of today and tomorrow, and I cannot be prouder of what I see.”



Jokinen received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts, a Master of Business Administration from Norwich University, and a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategies from the United States Naval War College and was commissioned into the Army as an Infantry Officer in 2005.