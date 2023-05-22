Logistics OC/T Returns Home to “Pay It Forward”

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – In recent years, the Army has met challenges meeting its annual recruiting goals, and it has become increasingly imperative for Soldiers to get more involved in letting young people know what benefits service in the Army can provide.



In this spirit, Capt. Daniel Studt, a logistics Observer/Coach Trainer assigned to the 1-357th Brigade Support Battalion, 189th Infantry Brigade visited his former high school and Alternate High School at Webster City, Iowa May 17, 2023 following the conclusion of training in support of Soldiers of the Montana National Guard.



“The way I thought about it when I was setting this up was, I am looking to pay it forward,” Studt, who graduated from Webster City High School in 2002, said. “The reason I am where I am is because someone saw something in me that I didn’t see myself, and I wanted to pay it forward to the next generation.”



For varying cultural and economic reasons throughout the United States, recruiters have long experienced challenges in connecting with the community in which they are assigned to engage. The Army recognizes that having Soldiers who are currently serving meet with young people within their hometowns to share their experiences of military life and the benefits of service provides in answering questions potential recruits might have.



“I know that rural Iowa is overlooked or hard to cover for military recruiting,” Studt said. “I let them know, I’m not personally trying to recruit people, I just wanted to talk to students and spread awareness about the military and what it can provide to people if they are interested.”



The Webster City Alternative High School has a long history in the community of supporting vulnerable students and their families.



“The [school] is for kids who are struggling to keep up with the rest of the class,” Studt explained. “I got into a lot of trouble when I was a junior, and I was eventually kicked out of school, so I missed all the semester hours and classes for that year. Attending the Alternative School evenings and weekends is how I made all that up during my senior year.”



Studt credits the staff of this institution with helping him see possibilities beyond what could be achieved in Webster City.



“Ultimately, my Alternative High School instructor asked me, ‘What are you doing with your life?’” Studt said. “He was a person I respected because he sincerely wanted to help me.”



Studt was pleased to meet the students and staff currently at his alma mater.



“I thought overall it went pretty well,” Studt said. “I just wanted to plant the seed. It may not be this year; it might be five years from now where someone is not happy with the way things are going and want to take a new path. Maybe they’ll think back to this discussion.”



Among numerous other benefits, the Army offers many opportunities that can enhance one’s credentials in the workforce, while also paying a large amount of the high cost associated with obtaining a college education.



“Push yourself while you’re young and break out of that bubble to increase your perception and understanding of the world,” Studt said.



