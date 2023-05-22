Let’s Get Healthy: Health Promotions team hosts 436th CES Wellness Fair

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – The 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Health Promotions office hosted the 436th Civil Engineer Squadron Wellness Fair at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 24, 2023.



A total of 28 military and civilian organizations set up booths to communicate health and workplace concerns and offer information on resources available. Included were booths offering help with smoke cessation, nutritional goals and mental health.



The Health Promotions office hosts wellness fairs periodically. To increase awareness, each wellness fair will now be catered to individual squadrons or groups. Using information from fitness tests and Preventive Health Assessment Questionnaires, the Human Performance Office from the 436th OMRS is able to invite organizations from across the wing to set up informational booths.



“Building awareness and spreading the message that your health is important; that’s what this is all about,” said Kelly Dixon, 436th OMRS Health Promotions coordinator.



The Airmen and civilians attended the fair as part of their training day and are incentivized to visit as many booths as possible. Each attendee receives a Wellness Fair “passport,” which gets stamped when they visit certain booths. Collecting all the stamps makes the attendee eligible to receive a prize.



“If they want to make a career in the Air Force, Airmen are going to have to be healthy,” said Chief Master Sgt. John Barboni, 436th CES senior enlisted leader. “Events like these make our Airmen aware of all the resources available to maintain good physical and mental well being.”

