NAVFAC Northwest Recognizes Employee, Supervisor, and Team of the Year

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest (NAVFAC NW) Commanding Officer CAPT. Brent Paul announced his selections for the fiscal year 2022 NAVFAC NW Employee and Supervisor of the Year awards.

Employee of the Year



NAVFAC NW’s Employee of the Year was awarded to Tina Bos, Administration Support Assistant, Design and Construction.

Bos volunteered to take on the challenge of migrating pre-existing online data from the NAVFAC NW Design and Construction Business Line (DCBL) to a new, user-friendly source library. Bos also created a DCBL new employee handbook to educate DCBL employees and supervisors on policies and protocols critical to workforce productivity; portions of this handbook have been adopted for command-wide use.



Bos continues to work with other departments to highlight efforts executed by NAVFAC NW engineers and track employee participation in STEM outreach initiatives across Navy Region Northwest; both efforts that exceed her regularly scheduled tasking.



“Tina was a key contributor to the mission of the DCBL and overall command throughout FY22,” said CAPT. Paul. “She continuously took on responsibilities outside her typical scope of work and executed them with the utmost enthusiasm, dedication, and professionalism.”



“It is an honor to be, and a wonderful surprise to receive employee of the year for fiscal year 2022,” said Bos. “As the NAVFAC NW Admin Support Assistant for Design and Construction at the Core, I work with an amazing group of individuals who are both professional and appreciative of the work that I do—which makes my job enjoyable.



Bos added that as a Navy Veteran and NAVFAC employee, she appreciates the hard work that the NAVFAC Enterprise executes to support the mission of the Department of the Navy and greater Defense industry.



Supervisor of the Year



NAVFAC NW’s Supervisor of the Year was awarded to Michael Conner, Maintenance Mechanic Supervisor for Public Works Department Kitsap Production Division.



Conner efficiently supervised a team responsible for the imperative maintenance and repairs of facility systems, ground-level trackage, fire sprinkler systems, road and walking surfaces, and security fencing and barriers at Naval Base Kitsap. Additionally, Conner’s leadership fostered an uplifting team atmosphere that resulted in the steadfast execution of critical repair work to support dry dock operations at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.



CAPT. Paul said, “It is worth noting that it can be difficult to keep up with an increased workload and ensure that you are not depleting the resources of your team, but somehow Mike manages to make it look easy.”



Team of the Year



NAVFAC NW leadership also received a surprise award during the NAVFAC Pacific Commander’s Summit in early April for the exceptional efforts conducted by the NAVFAC NW Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Team, Environmental Restoration Core. NAVFAC Pacific Commander RDML Jeffrey Kilian awarded Capt. Paul the NAVFAC Pacific Team of the Year (TOY) award.



The TOY award recognized the PFAS Team, Environmental Restoration Core for their outstanding response to contaminated substances found in local drinking water. Their efforts included the incorporation of the National Defense Authorization Act of PFAS drinking water and agricultural reporting requirements, management of evolving policy and environmental toxicological information to mitigate risk to the public and enabled mobilization of assets to provide public outreach, investigation drinking water, and mitigate impacts by providing ongoing alternate water sources to those impacted.



“Over the past decade, the DoD has taken important steps to address potential historical releases of PFAS, including investigating the presence of PFAS on-base and conducting off-base drinking water response actions to protect nearby communities,” said Kendra Clubb, P.E., NAVFAC NW Remedial Project Manager. “This award recognizes the NAVFAC NW’s Environmental Restoration work to address PFAS in our region. We have a group of dedicated project managers that ensure meaningful and achievable steps are taken to protect our communities from PFAS.”



– USN –



