NY State Professional Development Event hosted by the 174th Attack Wing

HANCOCK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.Y.– The 174th Attack Wing hosted an annual New York State Command Chief Professional Development event from May 15-19. Thirty-six New York Air National Guard non-commissioned officers from around New York state came together to gain knowledge and development tools needed to lead their airmen. The seminar was led by New York State Command Chief Master Sergeant Michael Hewson.



“The Air Force gives us every tool and one of them is to be developing our airmen, The state is committed,” said Hewson. “We must do it at the state level to set the example. Then wings follow the example, down to groups and squadrons.”



The event included visits to other units on Hancock Field and a trip to the Forward Operating Location/Range at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Fort Drum. Airmen received a better understanding of the distinct capabilities the 174th Attack Wing provides and the critical part each unit contributes to the overall mission.



“The conference is great with a lot of mission sets that I didn’t know New York had.” “It’s been beneficial,” said Technical Sgt. Jonathon Harvey, a recruiter with 106th Rescue Wing.



In between visits to other units, airmen were given opportunities to network with other airmen from other units within New York State. This type of networking allowed airmen to share what they do and develop a rapport with one another.



“It’s a great networking opportunity for airmen that don’t get out to the other wings,” said Chief Master Sgt. Shaun Tebo, 174th Medical Group, senior enlisted leader.



Major General Denise O’Donnell, commander of the New York Air National Guard, discussed her priorities of safety, strength, and readiness with airmen. She also had an open question-and-answer session.



“It was a fantastic experience to engage with others and develop a vast knowledge on what the base has to offer, said Technical Sgt. Erin Carr, from the 107th Attack Wing.



“I’m getting an in person look on how I fit into what the Air Force does in general and connecting with other enlisted professionals across New York state is helpful, said Senior Airman Shane Such, a cyber systems journeyman with the 107th Attack Wing.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 Story ID: 445547 Location: SYRACUSE, NY, US