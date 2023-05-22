Moody Aviation Club takes flight

Photo By Senior Airman Deanna Muir | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Linear, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron airman dorm...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Deanna Muir | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Linear, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron airman dorm leader, asks a question during a ground school class at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 18, 2023. The class covers the Pilot’s Handbook of Aeronautical Knowledge, a Federal Aviation Administration publication that introduces readers to the broad spectrum of knowledge required to become a pilot and prepares members for the FAA Private Pilot Knowledge test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Founded by a group of Airmen with a love for aviation, the Moody Aviation Club was created to bring together those with the same passion by offering a place to gain knowledge and share ideas.



Whether the goal is to obtain a private pilot's license, an Airframe and Powerplant Certificate, or meet others with similar interest, the aviation club is available to any DoD cardholder to provide insight and help members accomplish their goals.



“The goal of the aviation club is to route those with a love for aviation into the path they choose,” said Master Sgt. Josh Jaynes, 41st Rescue Generation Squadron aircraft section chief. “We are going to help you do that … Trust the process, trust the instructor because we established this ground school to get you there.”



Aiming to help save money for those wanting a private pilot's license, the club offers a free ground school with a certified flight instructor to start the process. The class covers the Pilot’s Handbook of Aeronautical Knowledge, a Federal Aviation Administration publication that introduces readers to the broad spectrum of knowledge required to become a pilot.



The current ground school instructor, Lt. Col. John Cuddy, 347th Rescue Group deputy group commander and HC-130J pilot, not only teaches students general flying knowledge but also provides study tips and shares available resources to prepare students for the FAA Private Pilot Knowledge test.



The club also provides guidance and support for those interested in getting an Airframe and Powerplant certificate which can be funded through Air Force Credentialing Opportunities Online (AF COOL). The certification opens the door to become a certified generalist mechanic, allowing individuals to independently perform various maintenance and alteration tasks on aircraft.



Many members of the aviation club have acquired their Airframe and Powerplant certificate and can help guide new members on their journey to acquire theirs. While getting the Airframe and Powerplant certificate may be a daunting task to some, the aviation club is dedicated to ensuring interested individuals succeed when they put their mind to it.



“The school is leading you down the path of knowledge you need to follow,” Jaynes said. “But, it’s your job to stop and study everything along that path.”



Alongside the wealth of information shared in the class, interaction and wingmanship is another major aspect of the club.



“You get all different backgrounds in the club so you get to network, meet new people, make new friends and help each other realize that anything is possible.” Jaynes said. “If you’ve got friends that you can lean on that are going through the same process, you’re going to keep each other afloat.”



No matter the reason for joining, the ground school and flight training instructors know the road can be difficult but hope to be an inspiration and mentor for those looking to further their aviation knowledge.



By fostering an environment of sharing ideas, instructors aim to empower members to persevere through their journey and build confidence in their capability to achieve their aviation goals.



“We try to share ideas so members can continue to fly and stick with it,” Cuddy said. “I hope they take the study skills, the airmanship and general knowledge about flying with them and know they can do this.”



Check out the Moody Aviation Club on Facebook for more information on how to join.