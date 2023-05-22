NAVSUP contracting office in Europe supports Sudan evacuation

ROTA, Spain - Team members from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella's (FLCSI) contracting department in Rota, Spain assisted efforts to evacuate U.S. citizens and lawful permanent U.S. residents from Sudan in April, 2023.



Israel Alvarado, NAVSUP FLCSI contracting officer, and Jose Neto, NAVSUP FLCSI supervisory contracting officer, supported the evacuation by facilitating a contract for land convoys to transport American citizens and other eligible evacuees to safety. Alvarado, a native of San Diego, California, has worked at NAVSUP FLCSI for 3 years and previously served in the U.S. Air Force from 2008 to 2015. Neto, also from San Diego, has worked with NAVSUP for over 10 years at multiple fleet logistics centers, including San Diego, Yokosuka, and currently Sigonella.



Alvarado and Neto are part of a team that issue contracts to procure vital supplies and services that enable commands within the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of responsibility (AOR) to perform their missions. These services provide ship support during foreign port visits such as repair services or equipment, construction equipment rental, and the purchase of food and water provisions in austere locations.



In addition to ship support, services and supplies procured through contracting have a broad scope, including telecommunications and infrastructure, live fire exercises, husbanding services, air terminal ground handling, furniture, music directors, appliances, medical gases and household goods shipments. They serve a wide range of customers from a variety of navy installation commands and expeditionary units.



Neto said contracting is akin to the business department of an organization, a function of the U.S. Navy that negotiates and oversees business transactions with suppliers and service providers.



"The role of the contracting department enables NAVSUP FLCSI to be more effective in supporting the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of State, and other agencies in the NAVEUR-NAVAF AOR," Neto said. "We have the ability to award procurement contracts to meet short-fused critical service requirements, like the transportation services in Sudan to help evacuate American citizens. Successfully accomplishing these tasks requires the ability to critically think through issues and develop creative procurement solutions, while complying with a multitude of procurement regulations."



Alvarado said one of the primary functions of the contracting department is to develop and maintain a business network composed of American and foreign commercial firms around the world. He said this allows them to assess customer needs and engage their business network to negotiate contracts that will deliver the best value product or service that meets those needs.



"The U.S. Navy utilizes contracts to tap into commercial capabilities when organic resources are unavailable, or otherwise inadequate," Alvarado said. "As contracting officers for NAVSUP FLCSI, we originate those contracts to, in essence, extend the logistical reach of FLCSI and increase the ability to support our warfighters in the NAVEUR-NAVAF AOR."



Site Rota is one of NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella's logistics sites positioned across U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa. Site Rota provides supply chain management, bulk and aviation fueling capability, material handling equipment, contracting, hazardous material management, household goods and vehicle processing and postal operations to fleet, installation and other service components throughout the area of operations.



NAVSUP FLCSI is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. NAVSUP FLCSI operates across 14 enduring and forward operating sites; forward contingency and cooperative security locations in 13 countries in Europe and Africa.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 11:22 Story ID: 445542 Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP contracting office in Europe supports Sudan evacuation, by Jenny Feleciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.