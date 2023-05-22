USAMMDA delivers CT scanner to US contingent in CENTCOM

Courtesy Photo | Leaders with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity and U.S. Army medical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Leaders with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity and U.S. Army medical providers with 3rd Medical Command (Forward) conduct training with a newly fielded 128 slice CT scanner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait May 11, 2023. The USAMMDA Warfighter Deployed Medical Systems team worked with medical logisticians in the CENTCOM region to acquire and deliver the CT scanner. It will serve as a critical tool to enable rapid diagnoses and increase treatment options for U.S. military medical providers deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army Photo by Mr. Dana Love/Released) see less | View Image Page

Team members with U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity delivered a CT scanner to Central Command this month, increasing the capability of U.S. military medical providers to make diagnoses of internal injuries for service members deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR).



USAMMDA’s Warfighter Deployed Medical Systems Project Management Office worked with medical logisticians in the CENTCOM region to acquire and deliver the CT machine. The CT scanner will serve as a critical tool to enable rapid and thorough diagnoses and increase treatment options for U.S. military medical providers, according to Gabriela Brantmier, WDMS acquisition program manager.



“The fielding of a CT scanner by WDMS for the medical providers in Baghdad represents a significant milestone in advancing medical capabilities,” said Brantmier. “Improved diagnostic capabilities, timely interventions, and enhanced patient care will contribute to improved overall medical outcomes for patients. This fielding exemplifies the military's commitment to providing cutting-edge medical care to ensure the wellbeing of service members.”



In March 2003, Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), a U.S. led coalition, toppled dictator Saddam Hussein and his regime. Although OIF concluded in 2011, a small contingent of service members returned in 2014 at the invitation of the Iraqi Government as part of OIR, a mission focused on an enduring defeat of ISIS in both Iraq and Syria.



As with all military troop commitments and deployments, capacity for routine and urgent medical treatment options are a top priority. The recently fielded CT scanner will enable wider treatment possibilities for U.S. forces in the region by allowing for faster and more comprehensive diagnoses.



“The CT scanner will significantly enhance medical care for patients stationed in Baghdad. The scanner's advanced imaging capabilities enable accurate and timely diagnosis of complex injuries, facilitating prompt and targeted treatment,” said Brantmier. “The ability to detect and assess internal injuries and conditions will significantly improve the unit's ability to triage patients, prioritize medical interventions, and optimize resource allocation.”



Radiology, including computerized tomography, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound has a medical history dating to the late 1800s. Today, radiology instruments give providers the ability to noninvasively diagnose internal injuries in minutes or hours, helping develop treatment plans with a better understanding of patients’ internal health.



During the acquisition and fielding process, USAMMDA’s WDMS team coordinated with several U.S. Army and adjacent Department of Defense organizations. USAMMDA’s Force Sustainment Directorate, the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, Defense Logistics Agency, and the U.S. Air Force all played critical roles in the procurement and logistical processes for the successful fielding.



The CT scanner fielding effort will increase the regional medical treatment capacity and capability of U.S. forces, according to U.S. Army Maj. Jimmie Watson, chief of medical logistics for Task Force Savior, CENTCOM’s medical enterprise deployed in support of OIR.



“It's beneficial to have the CT scanner capability to prevent unnecessary patient movements throughout the Combined/Joint Operations Area and assist providers with making critical decisions at a faster rate,” said Watson, who is on his 6th deployment as both an enlisted medic and now as a commissioned officer. “I personally and professionally appreciated the USAMMDA team that assisted with the fielding of the CT Scanner. They were professional and provided great additional guidance for my team,” said Watson.



Partnerships between far-forward commands, like those currently deployed in support of OIR, and USAMMDA are critical to ensuring American Warfighters have the highest quality medical care available for troops deployed across the globe, according to Watson.



For more information and to connect with USAMMDA and the WDMS team, visit https://usammda.health.mil/index.cfm/project_management/deployed_med_systems.