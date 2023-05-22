WAMC AWARDS EMPLOYEES FOR JOINT SERVICE COMMISSION SUCCESS

Womack Army Medical Center held a May 20, 2023 awards ceremony to recognizes those staff who were instrumental in achieving ‘Gold Seal’ success during The Joint Commission. The following staff received achievement and Commander’s coins during the ceremony.



Civilian Service Achievements (5) Nutrition Care – Amelia Dvorsak, Courtney Johnson, Beverly Sanders, Jerard Chargualauf, Gerald Meadows.



Outstanding Certificate of Achievement (1) QSD – Hannah Smith



TJC Process Improvement Session

1. Rhonda Tucker

2. Ilona Horton (relocated)

3. Major Alisha McMennamy

4. Dr. Heather Rhodes-Pope

5. CPT John Schwartz

6. Major Jamie Frahm

7. John Maynard

8. LTC Taylor-Clark

9. Dr. Kevin Bryant



Patient Relations

10. Tammie Dorsett-Logan

11. Kimberly Tatro

12. Winona Tosic

13. Amie Chilton

14. Henry Browning

15. Saniye Samuel

16. Scott Leviton

17. Andrea Carr

18. Bambi Attleson

19. Angel Mc Willis

20. Robin Gross-Crawford

21. Akeeda Sampson



Medicine

22. Tahesha King-Dabney

23. Leslie Menghi-Strickland



Outlying Clinics

24. Latisha Dean

25. Jessica Nemeth

26. Lydia Bone

27. Kimberly Quarta

28. Johnisha Gagum-Wilson

29. Olga Tirado

30. Vicki Christian

31. Tyra Pate Bryant

32. Zachary White

33. Kineshia McRavin

34. Dr. Vinaya Garde

35. Karen Miles

36. Laura Powers

37. Yolanda Gram



Logistics

38. Ada Chow

39. Darrel Hamilton

40. Tim Smith

41. Lewis Beeman

42. Steven Duer

43. Gorette Terry

44. Robert Upperman

45. Gloria Mikell

46. Shunda Locklear

47. Reginald Johnson

48. Ryan Hartsell

49. James Thornton

50. Giovanni Vega

51. Cynthia Rose

52. Tammy Beason



Facilities

53. DJ Diop

54. Felton Johnson

55. Michael Kennedy

56. Johnny Donnell

57. Shenique Molyneaux

58. Chris Ball

59. Mike Creager

60. Joe Knysak

61. Yendy Guerrero

62. Pete Mutusick



TJC Comments

63. Mimi Anderson

64. Paula May-Scott

65. Ken Mehus

66. Rebecca Jules-Macquet

67. LTC Brendan Graham

68. Russ Uhrmacher

69. Kimberly Maynard

