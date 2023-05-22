Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WAMC AWARDS EMPLOYEES FOR JOINT SERVICE COMMISSION SUCCESS

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Story by Jerome Mapp 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Womack Army Medical Center held a May 20, 2023 awards ceremony to recognizes those staff who were instrumental in achieving ‘Gold Seal’ success during The Joint Commission. The following staff received achievement and Commander’s coins during the ceremony.

    Civilian Service Achievements (5) Nutrition Care – Amelia Dvorsak, Courtney Johnson, Beverly Sanders, Jerard Chargualauf, Gerald Meadows.

    Outstanding Certificate of Achievement (1) QSD – Hannah Smith

    TJC Process Improvement Session
    1. Rhonda Tucker
    2. Ilona Horton (relocated)
    3. Major Alisha McMennamy
    4. Dr. Heather Rhodes-Pope
    5. CPT John Schwartz
    6. Major Jamie Frahm
    7. John Maynard
    8. LTC Taylor-Clark
    9. Dr. Kevin Bryant

    Patient Relations
    10. Tammie Dorsett-Logan
    11. Kimberly Tatro
    12. Winona Tosic
    13. Amie Chilton
    14. Henry Browning
    15. Saniye Samuel
    16. Scott Leviton
    17. Andrea Carr
    18. Bambi Attleson
    19. Angel Mc Willis
    20. Robin Gross-Crawford
    21. Akeeda Sampson

    Medicine
    22. Tahesha King-Dabney
    23. Leslie Menghi-Strickland

    Outlying Clinics
    24. Latisha Dean
    25. Jessica Nemeth
    26. Lydia Bone
    27. Kimberly Quarta
    28. Johnisha Gagum-Wilson
    29. Olga Tirado
    30. Vicki Christian
    31. Tyra Pate Bryant
    32. Zachary White
    33. Kineshia McRavin
    34. Dr. Vinaya Garde
    35. Karen Miles
    36. Laura Powers
    37. Yolanda Gram

    Logistics
    38. Ada Chow
    39. Darrel Hamilton
    40. Tim Smith
    41. Lewis Beeman
    42. Steven Duer
    43. Gorette Terry
    44. Robert Upperman
    45. Gloria Mikell
    46. Shunda Locklear
    47. Reginald Johnson
    48. Ryan Hartsell
    49. James Thornton
    50. Giovanni Vega
    51. Cynthia Rose
    52. Tammy Beason

    Facilities
    53. DJ Diop
    54. Felton Johnson
    55. Michael Kennedy
    56. Johnny Donnell
    57. Shenique Molyneaux
    58. Chris Ball
    59. Mike Creager
    60. Joe Knysak
    61. Yendy Guerrero
    62. Pete Mutusick

    TJC Comments
    63. Mimi Anderson
    64. Paula May-Scott
    65. Ken Mehus
    66. Rebecca Jules-Macquet
    67. LTC Brendan Graham
    68. Russ Uhrmacher
    69. Kimberly Maynard

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 10:10
    Story ID: 445524
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WAMC AWARDS EMPLOYEES FOR JOINT SERVICE COMMISSION SUCCESS, by Jerome Mapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

