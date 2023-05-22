WAMC AWARDS EMPLOYEES FOR JOINT SERVICE COMMISSION SUCCESS

Womack Army Medical Center held a May 20, 2023 awards ceremony to recognizes those staff who were instrumental in achieving ‘Gold Seal’ success during The Joint Commission. The following staff received achievement and Commander’s coins during the ceremony.
Civilian Service Achievements (5) Nutrition Care – Amelia Dvorsak, Courtney Johnson, Beverly Sanders, Jerard Chargualauf, Gerald Meadows.
Outstanding Certificate of Achievement (1) QSD – Hannah Smith
TJC Process Improvement Session
1. Rhonda Tucker
2. Ilona Horton (relocated)
3. Major Alisha McMennamy
4. Dr. Heather Rhodes-Pope
5. CPT John Schwartz
6. Major Jamie Frahm
7. John Maynard
8. LTC Taylor-Clark
9. Dr. Kevin Bryant
Patient Relations
10. Tammie Dorsett-Logan
11. Kimberly Tatro
12. Winona Tosic
13. Amie Chilton
14. Henry Browning
15. Saniye Samuel
16. Scott Leviton
17. Andrea Carr
18. Bambi Attleson
19. Angel Mc Willis
20. Robin Gross-Crawford
21. Akeeda Sampson
Medicine
22. Tahesha King-Dabney
23. Leslie Menghi-Strickland
Outlying Clinics
24. Latisha Dean
25. Jessica Nemeth
26. Lydia Bone
27. Kimberly Quarta
28. Johnisha Gagum-Wilson
29. Olga Tirado
30. Vicki Christian
31. Tyra Pate Bryant
32. Zachary White
33. Kineshia McRavin
34. Dr. Vinaya Garde
35. Karen Miles
36. Laura Powers
37. Yolanda Gram
Logistics
38. Ada Chow
39. Darrel Hamilton
40. Tim Smith
41. Lewis Beeman
42. Steven Duer
43. Gorette Terry
44. Robert Upperman
45. Gloria Mikell
46. Shunda Locklear
47. Reginald Johnson
48. Ryan Hartsell
49. James Thornton
50. Giovanni Vega
51. Cynthia Rose
52. Tammy Beason
Facilities
53. DJ Diop
54. Felton Johnson
55. Michael Kennedy
56. Johnny Donnell
57. Shenique Molyneaux
58. Chris Ball
59. Mike Creager
60. Joe Knysak
61. Yendy Guerrero
62. Pete Mutusick
TJC Comments
63. Mimi Anderson
64. Paula May-Scott
65. Ken Mehus
66. Rebecca Jules-Macquet
67. LTC Brendan Graham
68. Russ Uhrmacher
69. Kimberly Maynard
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 10:10
|Story ID:
|445524
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WAMC AWARDS EMPLOYEES FOR JOINT SERVICE COMMISSION SUCCESS, by Jerome Mapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT