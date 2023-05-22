Norfolk Naval Shipyard Highlights Employees Chosen for the NAVSEA NEXTGEN Leadership Program: Venita Scott and Colt Brinkman

Courtesy Photo | Nuclear Engineering Technician Venita Scott is with Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Nuclear Engineering Technician Venita Scott is with Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Radiological Auditing and Surveillance Department. She began her leadership journey a few years ago with her completion of the Defense Civilian Emerging Leaders Program (DCELP), the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Next Generation of Leadership (NEXTGEN) being her second program on the path towards her future successes. see less | View Image Page

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and its tenant locations recently saw the selection of seven individuals for the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Next Generation of Leadership (NEXTGEN) Program, which offers participants the chance to learn about leadership throughout several different initiatives for the next year.



This enterprise-wide initiative takes civilian employees at a GS 7-11 level through a self-paced blended course approach through classroom and online studies to build up their skills through assessment, experimental learning, and individual development opportunities. At the completion of the program, the participants will have the skills to prepare them for future management roles throughout NAVSEA.



Congratulations to Inventory Management Specialist Colt Brinkman, Contract Specialist Brittany Tavassoli, Nuclear Engineering Technician Venita Scott, Quality Assurance Specialist David Leon, Fabric Worker Supervisor LaShonda Dunston, Naval Architect Technician Stacia Spath from NNSY, and Radioactive Material Controller Doug Mandell from Nuclear Regional Maintenance Department (NRMD) Kings Bay. For the next few months, we will be highlighting these individuals in a NEXTGEN series, celebrating their achievements as they work through the program.



Interested in becoming a future participant of the NEXTGEN program? Applications will be accepted until June 26 at 12 p.m. for all interested civilian employees (GS 7-11). For more information and to download an application, visit https://flankspeed.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/NAVSEA_10D5.



***********



Nuclear Engineering Technician Venita Scott is with NNSY’s Radiological Auditing and Surveillance Department. She began her leadership journey a few years ago with her completion of the Defense Civilian Emerging Leaders Program (DCELP), NEXTGEN being her second program on the path towards her future successes.



“I wanted to be a change agent for the shipyard but I didn’t think I was in a position to make any kind of impact,” said Scott. “I felt small, too small to be recognized and valued. I needed to transform myself and I needed to start by changing the image I had for myself. So I looked into what programs were available and applied.”



During her time in DCELP, Scott noted that she learned a lot about herself and how to build relationships with others. The NEXTGEN offers further leadership development through reading exercises, coaching, mentoring, and job shadowing opportunities.



“I’m learning about the NAVSEA organization as a whole,” said Scott. “I never thought I would get to visit NAVSEA headquarters or engage with NAVSEA Commander Vice Admiral William Galinis or Executive Director Mrs. Giao Phan – but I did. I never thought I could influence positive change in an organization this size, but I will! My goal to be a change agent for the shipyard is still my lasting goal and with these programs I’ve sharpened my skills. Now I’m just awaiting the opportunity to make a positive impact.”



When asked what advice she would give others in her position, Scott shared, “don’t subscribe to leadership programs with expectations of promotions. Nothing is guaranteed. Instead, look for these opportunities because you are passionate about your future and your drive to bring positive change to the command.”



**********



Colt Brinkman is an Inventory Management Specialist at NNSY and applied for the NEXTGEN program to gain insight from high level educators, expanding his knowledge and bringing back what he learns to benefit the shipyard and the Navy.



“This program encompasses all of NAVSEA to incorporate leadership traits and qualities to help participants understand why we do what we do on a daily basis,” said Brinkman. “Being able to learn directly from NAVSEA Commander Vice Admiral William Galinis and other figures really caught my attention to what this program brings to the table. Leaders are taking the time to share with us their advice on leadership and it’s an experience that I’m thankful to be part of.”



He continued, “Through this program, I’m hoping to garner more leadership traits that I’d previous lacked. I’m looking to preparing myself for the next step of my career, as well as preparing myself for the Journey Level Leadership (JLL) program that is the next step in NAVSEA’s offerings for leadership development.”



Brinkman’s advice to his fellow shipyarders looking to join programs like this in the future – apply for whatever opportunities come your way. “Submit your packages and shoot your shot,” he said. “Even if you don’t think you’ll make the cut, you may be surprised by the outcome. You are your biggest advocate for advancing yourself in your career, take the time to apply for whatever you can.”