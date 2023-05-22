F-22s conduct joint training with Romanian and Italian air forces

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors participate in joint training with Romanian and Italian...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors participate in joint training with Romanian and Italian Air Forces over Câmpia Turzii, May 23, 2023. U.S. Air Force fifth-generation fighters supporting NATO Allied Air Command’s Air Shielding mission along the Eastern Flank. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

CÂMPIA TURZII, Romania -- U.S. Air Force fifth-generation fighters supporting NATO Allied Air Command’s Air Shielding mission along the Eastern Flank executed an Agile Combat Employment to Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 22-25, 2023, to conduct joint training missions with the Romanian and Italian Air Forces.



In early April, Joint Base Langley-Eustis’ 94th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron deployed 12 F-22 Raptors to Powidz Air Base, Poland in support of the critical mission, which augments the Alliance’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) and Counter-Integrated Air Defense System (C-IADS) capabilities to safeguard the nearly 1,500-mile-long border along NATO’s Eastern Flank.



The most effective means of deterring aggression is a strong, interoperable NATO Alliance, which promotes peace and stability in the region. Refueling missions, air-land integration and coalition exercises allow U.S. forces, along with our allies and partners to maintain interoperability.



By rapidly fielding forces alongside NATO Allies along the Eastern Flank, U.S. Air Forces in Europe highlight the operational readiness of the coalition forces throughout the European theater and their ability to respond to defend NATO territory.



Coverage of U.S. European Command’s support to NATO throughout Eastern Europe is available on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service at: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/supporteuropartallies.



