Police Week 2023

SPANGDAHLEM AIR FORCE BASE, Germany - The Security Forces Squadron are responsible for maintaining law and order in the United States Air Force and keeping airmen and their families safe. National Police Week pays homage to these airmen and police officers that sacrifice so much to keep the public protected.



In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that established May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, the same week which kicks off police week. Spangdahlem Air Base started a week early and hosted a variety of events to help commemorate the event.



Staff Sgt. Dianna Grady, 52nd Security Forces Squadron resource protection program manager, helped explain the importance of celebrating National Police Week each year.



“National Police Week pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others, “ said Grady. “It is a collaborative effort of many organizations dedicated to honoring America’s law enforcement community and it’s a really fun way to give back to our nation’s police officers.”

Grady expressed how important Security Forces are to the community of Spangdahlem Air Base and the relationship between the local German police agencies nearby.



“We do a lot of community building with them too, they might call us to help them out with some events and some community outreach with our German national military partners.”

