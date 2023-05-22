Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hometown Avenger: Corpus Christi Natives Serve aboard U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier

    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Riley | 230307-N-MZ309-1079 ADRIATIC SEA (March 7, 2023) Sailors assigned to the George H.W....... read more read more

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Courtesy Story

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    Sailors from Corpus Christi, Texas, serving aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) - homeported at Naval Station Norfolk - returned from an eight-month deployment to the European Theater, April 23, 2023.

    While deployed, all the Sailors aboard from Texas gathered on the flight deck to take a photo in the shape of Texas for the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library.

    Capt. Dave Pollard, commanding officer of George H.W. Bush, took that opportunity to take a special photo with 12 Corpus Christi natives.

    “I’m so excited and proud to serve aboard this mighty warship with my hometown shipmates,” said Pollard. “George H.W. Bush Sailors are the warriors, teachers, leaders, and ambassadors, representing their families, hometowns – like Corpus Christi - and the American people wherever we operate. We serve our country with pride while exemplifying our namesake’s legacy of service, grit, humility, and resilience.”

    Along with Pollard those in the photo include:
    - Lt. Aaron “Sheriff” Sanford
    - Lt. Brian “Brick” Smith
    - Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate Josh Fuentes
    - Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Chris Gibbons
    - Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Richard Chavez
    - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kelsie Hammac
    - Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Matthew Tellez
    - Fire Controlman 2nd Class Kalun Burch
    - Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Christopher Thomas.
    - Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Noah Vargas
    -Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 3rd Class Noah Wilcox.
    - Airman Rynaldi Kline

    George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group. Through the combined effort of the team, the strike group maintains maritime stability and security, increases prosperity and economic opportunity, deters aggression and defends U.S., allied and partner interests.

    For more information about the ship you can visit its Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, or official webpage. For more information about the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group you can visit its official website, Facebook, or LinkedIn page.

