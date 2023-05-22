Lessons Learned: A General’s Reflection on Decades of Military Experience

SAN FRANCISCO – The room fell silent as U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. George W. Smith, Jr., the commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, took the stage. The audience, comprised of veterans, active military personnel, and civilians alike, gathered to hear the general speak at the Marines’ Memorial Club and Hotel in San Francisco, California, March 16, 2023, as part of the Marines’ Memorial Association and Foundation’s “Leading From the Front” series.



As Lt. Gen. Smith began his address, he shared a story that has stuck with him throughout his career as an officer in the Marine Corps. President Abraham Lincoln, once received a telegram battle report during the Civil War informing him that a Union general had been captured along with 100 horses. Lincoln, seemingly unfazed by the loss of the general, murmured, “100 horses?” Shocked by the inquisition, the young telegrapher who delivered the report asked Lincoln about the general. Lincoln replied, “son, I can make a general in five minutes, but 100 horses ... ?”



After a brief pause, Lt. Gen. Smith emphasized this story has kept him grounded and presently reminds him of what is important – our horses, the 46,000 Marines and Sailors that comprise I MEF, which cannot be easily replaced.



“I am extremely honored to represent those brave young men and women here this evening,” said Lt. Gen. Smith, as he continued his speech, focusing on the timeless aspects of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force concept that has been at the heart of Marine Corps operations for over half a century.



The MAGTF, or as he references it, Marine Air-Ground Logistics Task Force, is a versatile and scalable force that can be deployed quickly and effectively in a variety of situations. It consists of four key components: the command element, the ground combat element, the aviation combat element and the logistics combat element. Together, these elements provide an organic combined arms warfare approach instilled in all Marines.



For over two decades, Lt. Gen. Smith has had a front-row seat witnessing the effectiveness of the MAGTF, beginning with his time as the I MEF lead planner for Operation IRAQI FREEDOM. Then a lieutenant colonel, he planned I MEF’s support for the initial invasion, marking the first major MAGTF combat operation since DESERT SHIELD and DESERT STORM.



“I am personally in a unique position to talk about I MEF then and I MEF now, over the course of 20 years,” said Lt. Gen. Smith. “Back then, as a brand-new lieutenant colonel, I was the lead planner for Gen. Conway for over 14 months, and during the last 18 months I have had the distinct honor of serving as the commanding general of I MEF.”



During his tenure, I MEF personnel have worked tirelessly, deploying Marines and Sailors to every geographic combatant command, all while remaining laser-focused on the Indo-Pacific - the U.S. military’s priority area of responsibility.



As he reached the end of his remarks, Lt. Gen. Smith discussed the challenges the MAGTF faces in the modern world. He highlighted the importance of technology and emphasized the need for innovation and experimentation to ensure the Marine Corps is evolving to meet the changing needs of the 21st century. He concluded by stressing the importance of recruiting and retaining Marines – the most essential element of the MAGTF.



“The most important ingredient is the Marine,” said Lt. Gen. Smith. “That is our ultimate asymmetric advantage against any adversary. You can have all the right organizational structure, operating concepts, all the right gear, but if you don’t have those young Marines, all the other stuff is as good as gone.”

