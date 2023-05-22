SRU HONORS THE MEMORY OF THREE FALLEN SOLDIERS

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Memorial Day for some families is a chance to spend quality time together. For other families, the holiday is a solemn reminder of the price we pay for freedom.



The Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) here held a ceremony May 24 to honor the lives of three Soldiers whose lives were cut short by illness and injury. The remembered Warriors are MAJ Robert Douglas Bruce, a Medical Corps Officer who died October 2022; SSG Faith Natasha Daughtery, a combat medic who died November 2022; and SSG Tisha LaShonda Brown, an automated logistical specialist who died March 2023.



“The three Soldiers we honor today showed great coverage in the face of insurmountable medical challenges,” said LTC Leon H. Matthias, Jr., SRU commander. “We take comfort in knowing that they are no longer in pain, and we keep them alive by sharing their stories with Soldiers and [their] families. Matthias went on to praise each Soldier for their commitment to the Army and, more specifically, to the units where they were assigned.

Chaplain (CPT) Moserrate Vergara Soto, SRU chaplain, offered words of comfort to the families and assembled Soldiers.



“As we honor these Soldiers today, let us continue to seek strength from the Lord during the [difficult] days ahead. “Let us remember that God is in control when everything else seems out of control.



LTC Matthias and CSM Jerome Shelton then placed a wreath on an easel adjacent to a poster of the three Soldiers. Both Soldiers then stood back and saluted, followed by a bagpiper who piped a mournful edition of “Amazing Grace” as the poignant ceremony ended following benediction.

The ceremony is usually held in the days preceding Memorial Day, which will be held on Monday, May 29, 2023.



The SRUs, formerly known as Warrior Transition Units, provide support to wounded, sick, or injured Soldiers who require a minimum of six months of rehabilitative care, therapy, or complex medical management, according to the Army Recovery Care Program (ARCP) website. ARCP manages 14 SRUs throughout the Continental United States. More than 80,000 Soldiers have participated in the program, and more than 40 percent of Soldiers assigned to an SRU have successfully returned to duty.



For more information on SRUs, click on the following link: https://www.arcp.army.mil/about-us/

