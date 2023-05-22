Exploring community collaborations and extending outreach – MacDill hosts local Military Advisory Committee

Photo By Senior Airman Lauren Cobin | A civic leader from the Tampa Bay Chamber Military Advisory Committee poses for a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Lauren Cobin | A civic leader from the Tampa Bay Chamber Military Advisory Committee poses for a photo during a tour at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 18, 2023. The civic leaders toured air crew flight equipment to gain a better understanding of the 6th ARW mission and the different roles associated with aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin) see less | View Image Page

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Endorsing community collaborations and extending outreach, MacDill Air Force Base hosted the Tampa Bay Military Advisory Committee, led by the Tampa Bay Chamber, for a base tour and the signing of a proclamation May 18, 2023.



With a shared vision for strengthening their longstanding partnership, the tour promoted communication between service members and community stakeholders, seeking to understand military careers and how that how the community can support them.



The tour commenced with opening remarks from the Hillsborough County Commissioner, Donna Cameron-Cepeda, who presented a proclamation to the 6th Air Refueling Wing leadership team. The proclamation, recognizing May as Military Appreciation Month, highlighted the committee's commitment to promoting the well-being of military families in the Tampa Bay area.



During the visit, committee members had the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the roles and responsibilities involved in base operations.



The group attended a mission brief, toured a KC-135 Stratotanker, visited the Aircrew Flight Equipment shop, and observed a shooting competition organized in recognition of National Police Week.



Jaime Whitehurst, the director of development at Dawning Family Services and a Volunteer Chamber Ambassador, expressed their enthusiasm about the visit, "Touring MacDill AFB with the Tampa Bay Chamber was an incredible experience.”



“The professionalism and dedication of everyone we met at MacDill were very impressive. It made me proud to call Tampa home."



The visit served as a testament to the enduring bond between service members and local community leaders, working together for a stronger Tampa Bay community.