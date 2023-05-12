ASC-ARE conducts change of command on banks of Mississippi River

Photo By Jon Connor | Brig. Gen. Heather Reuter, commander (Troop Program Unit), Army Reserve Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Jon Connor | Brig. Gen. Heather Reuter, commander (Troop Program Unit), Army Reserve Sustainment Command, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, passes the unit colors to Col. Roderick Page, incoming commander, Army Sustainment Command – Army Reserve Element, during a change of command ceremony May 20 at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – The Army Sustainment Command-Army Reserve Element held a change of command May 20 to welcome its new commander and say farewell to its outgoing commander.



Col. Roderick Page took the reins from Col. Bradley Miller in a ceremony hosted by Brig. Gen. Heather Reuter, commander (Troop Program Unit), Army Reserve Sustainment Command, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. The ceremony was held outside of historic Quarters One located near the banks of the Mississippi River.



The ASC-ARE Element provides trained and ready Soldiers in support of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s global mission. The unit integrates with ASC’s Army Field Support Brigades to conduct operational staff support in the areas of intelligence, readiness analysis, current and future operations, and integrated logistics support.



Both commands are headquartered here at RIA. The ASC-ARE, an Army Reserve Brigade, falls under the ARSC. The ASC-ARE has down-trace detachments co-located with the 404th AFSB, the 406th AFSB, and the 407th AFSB.



Page was the U.S. Army North (Fifth U.S. Army) defense coordinating officer for the Federal Emergency Management Agency Region IV located in Atlanta, Georgia. He served as the Department of Defense’s senior representative for coordinating federal military support to civilian government officials for the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.



In the civilian sector, Page is employed as a senior operations analyst with Delta Airlines in Atlanta, Georgia.



He enlisted in 1989 as an equipment records and parts specialist and was commissioned as a Quartermaster officer in 1996.



Miller, who assumed command in July 2021, is awaiting his next assignment.



Miller also started out as an enlisted Soldier in the Army Reserve as an equipment operator in 1990. In 1995, he was commissioned as a field artillery officer and is now a logistics officer. He served in the active-duty Army from 1996 – 1999.



As a civilian, Miller works for the company Vita Plus, a feed grain mill, as an environmental health safety manager in Madison, Wisconsin.



Reuter called the ceremony a “bittersweet occasion” explaining that Miller is leaving the unit better than when he took over and he knows his “job inside and out.” However, all this came as a sacrifice to his family.



“Colonel Miller’s leadership was selfless and focused on the Soldiers in his command,” Reuters said.



Regarding the incoming commander, Reuter said this of Page: “Colonel Page is a logistician through and through, serving in multiple quartermaster, transportation, and force provider roles.”



She also said Page served in ASC-ARE earlier in his career working in the contracting battalion.



When Miller spoke, he shared with the audience that he is getting married in October and compared his new family to television’s “The Brady Bunch,” citing his family will be even bigger with seven kids, two dogs, and four cats.



He also talked about how unit Soldiers are deployed across the globe in support of various Army missions.



“We have a minimal strength staff. I don’t know how we do it half the time to get as many folks pushed out the door with about 200% turnover in the unit in the two years I was here,” Miller said.



“We have a mission now that’s three times larger than when we started,” he said, offering some advice to the incoming commander.



“We’re a competent group of logisticians. Keep working our skillset and our rolodex to solve the hard-to-do problems when we uncover it,” Miller said.



He also thanked Command Sgt. Maj. Amy Alcazar, unit command sergeant major, for being his battle buddy.



“She’s an effective, fast and accurate administrator,” Miller said. “She’s a true leader. She is the epitome of what a sergeant major is.”



In Page’s remarks, he focused on the word dedication.



“I use the word dedication when it comes to leading,” he said. “I’ve dedicated my life, my passion, my soul to my family to include this uniform. And I charge I’ll continue to do that throughout this command.”

During this time, Page shared that his 24th wedding anniversary was fast approaching.



And to the Soldiers in the unit and to those deploying, he promised this.



“We dedicate to make sure they have everything that’s needed to ensure mission success,” Page said, “as well as ongoing missions.”



The unit continues to mobilize and deploy Soldiers in support of ASC, deliver staff expertise by fulfilling CONUS-based missions, and augment the AFSB’s staff using battle assemblies and annual training.



The invocation was provided Chaplain (Maj.) John Monahan, ARSC command chaplain.