    Air Operation Squadron Change of Command

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Story by Jasmine Braswell 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY – EUSTIS, VA – Lt. Col. Patricia Nadeau assumed command of Air Combat Command’s Air Operations Squadron from Lt. Col. Joshua “Otter” Blakeman during a change of command ceremony on May 19, 2023, at Joint Base Langley – Eustis.

    The tradition of the change of command ceremony in the military is for subordinates to witness the transition of command of the unit from one commander to another.

    Major General David B. Lyons, Director of Operations, officiated the ceremony, introduced the purpose of the change of command and highlighted the significance of the AOS to the overall function of the Air Force.

    The AOS extensively plans mission and briefings for transoceanic movements of every fighter aircraft unit in the Department of Defense.
    The AOS team of 74 members provides 24/7 support from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Ramstein Air Base, Germany and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

    “To the men and women of the AOS, back when I took command, I used my favorite quote, ‘That there is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don’t care who gets the credit,’” said Blakeman.

    “Over the last two years, you all have lived that, overcoming tremendous adversity across the globe through a pandemic.

    “I’m so impressed by what you all have accomplished and the dedication to your craft. I’m really humbled to have had the chance to lead you and thank you for following me the last couple of years.”

    The passing of the squadron flag culminates achievements for the Air Operations Squadron under Lt. Col. Blakeman’s command and reflects confidence under the assumed command of Lt. Col. Nadeau.

    “Thank you for leaving me with such a great squadron, Otter, you have done so much for the AOS, and I appreciate all of the guidance and help you’ve given me,” said Nadeau.

    “To the AOS, your mission is so important, and I’m honored to be a part of this unit," she said.

    “You guys are amazing, every one of you plays a part in the effectiveness of this unit and the mission and I look forward to seeing what else we can do," she said. "Thank you all again, and let’s get to work.”

