TRADOC commander’s spouse gets first look at Fort Leonard Wood

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — While Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command at Fort Eustis, Virginia, visited the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence here on Wednesday, his wife, Michelle Brito, was on her own tour of Fort Leonard Wood.



This was the Britos’ first visit to Fort Leonard Wood since the general took command of TRADOC last year.



One of her first stops was the USO, where Brito saw how the organization supports service members and their families. The tour then moved on to the new hospital construction site, on-post housing areas, schools and historic Countee Hall.



“We don’t always get the chance to highlight our installation history and our historic properties. Countee Hall in particular is such a significant piece of our military history, and it tells the story of the Army during World War II,” said Stephanie Nutt, Cultural Resources manager with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division. “I think it was really meaningful to Mrs. Brito because she told me she had ancestors in the military during World War II, so she had a personal connection to the building.”



Brito’s tour concluded with a town hall-type discussion with spouses from several different ranks and units across Fort Leonard Wood. Brito began the event by sharing her commonality with the group.



“I met and fell for an ROTC cadet,” Brito said. “This cadet told me he was just going to do four years.”



That was nearly 36 years ago, she said with a laugh.



“The point of me coming here today is to listen to any concerns or challenges that you may have,” Brito said.



Topics such as childcare, family members with special needs and military moves were discussed, and Brito took the opportunity to highlight for the spouses resources that included Army Community Service, the Exceptional Family Member Program and Army Family Team Building.



She said passing information from seasoned spouses to new spouses is critical. She also stressed the importance of attending newcomer orientations, informational meetings, and Soldier and Family Readiness Group meetings.

