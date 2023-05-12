Blue Angels Visit Eastern Wayne High School

How often do a group of High School Students get to engage and ask questions to a couple world famous Naval Pilots? Well, on May 19th, Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Goldsboro brought together a group of students at Eastern Wayne High School who had the pleasure of not only meeting members of the Blue Angels, but they were also able to take pictures and ask questions regarding their job in the US Navy and how they can one day be in their shoes.



Lieutenant Commander (LCDR) Gregory Jones and Aviation Structural Mechanic (AME2) Kollyn Ellegood took a trip to Eastern Wayne High School to not only spread awareness about the opportunities that the US Navy presents, but to also engage and get the students excited about the Blue Angels Airshow that they came to town for.



“It feels great to be able to visit the local high school near our shows”, said AME2 Ellegood. “It feels like I was recently in their shoes, so being able to come back and spread the knowledge that I have gained since joining the Navy is a great feeling”. “Being a member of the Blue Angels is very rewarding, I get to travel and meet with kids from different cities and backgrounds and have fun while I am doing it. This doesn’t feel like work at all”.



“I remember being in their seats 20 years ago, not knowing what I wanted to do for a career, and I hope me being here can motivate these guys to want to serve their country and to give them options for their life”, said LCDR Jones. “One day I went to a Blue angel Airshow and seeing those guys being so passionate and dedicated to their jobs motivated me to want to do that with my life”.



On May 20-21, 2023, the Blue Angels visited Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, North Carolina. This event brought 10s of thousands of people to the local area to see these six Blue Angels pilots fly F/A 18 fighter jets and do very skilled and technical tricks in these extremely powerful jets.



The Blue angels consist of six US Navy officer pilots who travel the country to put on shows for people of all ages.

