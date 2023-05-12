New Lieutenants Find Rare Opportunity To Lead at Parris Island

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lieutenants Jacob D. Whitehouse and John M. Cranston were awaiting flight training in Pensacola, Florida when they were given a choice by Training and Education Command–stay at flight school and wait for their training to begin or go to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and be part of the process of “Making Marines.”



The two officers, who are both recent graduates of The Basic School, jumped at the opportunity to become Series Commanders in the interim.



Series Commanders are usually first lieutenants or captains who have finished their specialized training and completed a tour of duty in the Fleet Marine Forces.



“This experience is invaluable as a new officer to have early on in your career,” Cranston said. “It really motivates you to raise your personal standards as a leader to work harder than you've ever worked before, because you see the Marines here working harder than anyone you've ever seen. To get that experience early on, while you're still in the training pipeline, I feel it's really going to set me up for success.”



Experience comes in many forms. For 2nd Lt. Cranston, that experience comes from serving five years as an enlisted administration Marine. Commissioned as a staff sergeant, Cranston said he now has an opportunity to marry the experience he has from being an enlisted leader with the skills he will need as a commissioned officer.



Although 2nd Lt. Whitehouse has no enlisted background, he was born into a Marine family with both his parents, as well as numerous others in his family, being Marines.



Being surrounded by Marines his whole life and reflecting on his own transformation as a Marine inspired Whitehouse to come to Parris Island.



“The transformation that I personally experienced, and receiving the Eagle Globe and Anchor was something that is profoundly emotional, spiritual even,” said Whitehouse. “So coming here, and taking a part in somebody else's transformation is, I feel, a way for me to give back to the Marine Corps. If I can squeeze in every opportunity to meaningfully give back to the Corps and serve, and in this case, help make Marines, then I think that any Marine or Marine officer should jump at that opportunity if it presents itself.”



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 11:19 Story ID: 445426 Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Lieutenants Find Rare Opportunity To Lead at Parris Island, by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.