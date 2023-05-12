Thousands of boots at Fort Bragg stand in memory of fallen Soldiers.

Photo By Jason Ragucci | In addition to the boot laying display being a memorial and the centerpiece of the...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | In addition to the boot laying display being a memorial and the centerpiece of the Fort Bragg Run, Honor, Remember 5k, a noncompetitive race designed to blend physical fitness and military appreciation was held at Hedrick Stadium; May 20, 2023. (Photo by Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. - At Hedrick Stadium, a sea of boots commemorating American service members who have perished in the last 20 years were on display for the Run, Honor, Remember 5K held the weekend before All American Week.

Nearly 7,000 boots stood in memory of the military personnel from all branches who lost their lives following the 9/11 terrorist attacks or as a result of subsequent wars or personal struggles. Volunteers attached identifying tags with the service members’ images, names, dates of death, and locations to the boots on Friday in preparation for Saturday's event.

“One of my good friends would always say that the liberties we have, the rights, the things we live by each and every day is called ‘blood mortgage,’” said Fort Bragg Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Seymour. “The houses we live in and the societies that we live in is called a blood mortgage that was paid by the men and women we see here on this field.”

The memorial event began at Fort Bragg in 2014 with a Gold Star mother and serves as a reminder to the local population of the number of service personnel and Families who have been adversely affected by 9/11, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as more personal struggles including home health issues or suicide.

“This isn’t a competition on who comes in first; but a time for us to be together,” said Fort Bragg Garrison Commander, Col. John Wilcox. “Honor the memories of the people who we are here to serve.”

An emotional symbol of the price our service members pay in protecting freedom was not forgotten. Fort Bragg's Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, and Survivor Outreach Service office organized the boot-laying memorial display, honoring fallen service members at the center of the run to remember the sacrifices of fallen soldiers as runners passed the field.

“The next one we’ll do as Fort Liberty,” said Wilcox. “We are not forgetting who they are or our history and we’re definitely not forgetting those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.”

Seymour expressed the comradery of those still serving today to honor, remember and preserve the memories to keep their legacies alive.

“As we redesignate to Fort Liberty, I want you to remember that this is what liberty looks like,” said Seymour. “Liberty describes each and every one of us who have survived and who have served with many, many great men and women in uniform today.”