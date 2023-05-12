Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navajo students have ‘a moment of science’ with 97 AMW AIM Wing program

    Navajo students have ‘a moment of science’ with 97 AMW AIM Wing program

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins | Students from Navajo Public Schools pose for a group photo in front of a C-17...... read more read more

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The Aviation Inspiration and Mentorship Wing program at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, partnered with Navajo Public Schools for an immersive tour around the base, May 10, 2023.

    The excursion engaged 23 students in several science, technology, engineering and math and aviation activities such as 3-D printing, flight simulations and virtual reality headsets. The tour also allowed students to visit several squadrons to see what Airmen do on a daily basis.

    U.S Air Force Maj. Megan Edson, 97th Air Mobility Wing AIM Wing program director, shared the importance of the event.

    “The AIM Wing program aims to inspire future leaders in the Air Force, using mentorship to excite students to consider STEM and aviation careers,” she said. “We want to include the diverse groups from our local schools and show them that they have a place in our community.”

    Kenna Hand, a Navajo Public School teacher, expressed why the AIM Wing tour was a valuable experience for her students.

    “We really love that the base is involved in so many things,” she said. “Kids can come out and see different STEM career opportunities and relate them to some of the things they are learning in school.”

    The students had hands-on experience with preparing parachutes, using survival gear, utilizing black lights to find damage in aircraft metal, and more. The day concluded with a tour of a C-17 Globemaster III.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 10:13
    Story ID: 445419
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navajo students have ‘a moment of science’ with 97 AMW AIM Wing program, by A1C Heidi Bucins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Navajo students have ‘a moment of science’ with 97 AMW AIM Wing program
    Navajo students have ‘a moment of science’ with 97 AMW AIM Wing program
    Navajo students have ‘a moment of science’ with 97 AMW AIM Wing program
    Navajo students have ‘a moment of science’ with 97 AMW AIM Wing program
    Navajo students have ‘a moment of science’ with 97 AMW AIM Wing program
    Navajo students have ‘a moment of science’ with 97 AMW AIM Wing program
    Navajo students have ‘a moment of science’ with 97 AMW AIM Wing program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Science
    STEM
    AETC
    97 AMW
    AIM Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT