The Aviation Inspiration and Mentorship Wing program at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, partnered with Navajo Public Schools for an immersive tour around the base, May 10, 2023.



The excursion engaged 23 students in several science, technology, engineering and math and aviation activities such as 3-D printing, flight simulations and virtual reality headsets. The tour also allowed students to visit several squadrons to see what Airmen do on a daily basis.



U.S Air Force Maj. Megan Edson, 97th Air Mobility Wing AIM Wing program director, shared the importance of the event.



“The AIM Wing program aims to inspire future leaders in the Air Force, using mentorship to excite students to consider STEM and aviation careers,” she said. “We want to include the diverse groups from our local schools and show them that they have a place in our community.”



Kenna Hand, a Navajo Public School teacher, expressed why the AIM Wing tour was a valuable experience for her students.



“We really love that the base is involved in so many things,” she said. “Kids can come out and see different STEM career opportunities and relate them to some of the things they are learning in school.”



The students had hands-on experience with preparing parachutes, using survival gear, utilizing black lights to find damage in aircraft metal, and more. The day concluded with a tour of a C-17 Globemaster III.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 10:13 Story ID: 445419 Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navajo students have ‘a moment of science’ with 97 AMW AIM Wing program, by A1C Heidi Bucins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.