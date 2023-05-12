Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Doc Jargon: Noise and training: How to tell when it’s happening

    05.25.2023

    Story by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Noise and training: How to tell when it’s happening

    Dear Doc Jargon,
    My daughter said there will be a little more noise from Fort Riley soon as one of the big units there on post will be doing something called a “CALFEX.” Now, I’m not sure exactly what that stands for, but I’m willing to bet that means some of the Soldiers there will be spending some quality training time out on the ranges. I sure would like to know what CALFEX stands for and how long that noise might last.
    Sincerely,
    Off-Post Pop

    Dear Pop,
    Your daughter is right. When a combined-arms, live-fire exercise, or a CALFEX, begins, there is a little more noise from our training areas. The CALFEX gives a brigade the opportunity to practice integrating company-level and below training and to ensure the entire unit can operate smoothly together when deployed.
    But sometimes there is noise even when our larger units are not in the field. We almost always have units here taking advantage of our ranges — some from the Kansas Army National Guard and some from out of state often take advantage of the ranges we are blessed with.
    If you want to check to see if any day is a noise day on Fort Riley, feel free to visit https://home.army.mil/riley/index.php/about/noise-training and you can see for which dates the noisier training is scheduled. Check often because things do change.

    Sincerely,
    Doc Jargon

