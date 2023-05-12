I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Kimberly Davis

Master Sgt. Kimberly Davis, the 908th Force Support Squadron personnel systems manager and mother of two, has been serving the military for nearly 15 years.



Back in 2008, the Selma native, moved to Atlanta, and found herself taking a break from school to focus on work.



“I had two jobs at the time,” said Davis. “I worked at a hotel and a restaurant.”



At the restaurant, she was spotted by a recruiter who handed her a business card, but Davis brushed it off. One day, while perusing a shopping plaza, she spotted a military recruiting office, and remembered the recruiter she’d met weeks earlier.



However, her soft-spoken demeanor was initially met with opposition.



“When I walked in, someone asked me ‘where do you think you are you going,’” Davis recounted. “I guess I looked too girly for them.”



Nevertheless, Davis swore into the Georgia Army National Guard as a water purification specialist. She worked there for 12 years before becoming a federal employee and decided to switch branches to give herself more opportunities.



“I retook the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test and requested a human resources type role,” she said. “The rest is history, I joined the 908th in March 2018 in FSS.”



Drawing from the servant leadership she saw demonstrated by her parents, Davis brings that spirit into her work. A career which brings her both pride and pleasure helping people day in and day out.



“It is refreshing to know that I’m helping people,” she said. “No matter what issue they may come in with, I know I’m able to offer some type of resolve.”



When it comes to the future, Davis plans on sticking around the 908th for many years to come and possibly becoming a Chief Master Sgt. someday.



“When I left the Army, I was very nervous because they were like family to me,” she said. “But it has been such a breath of fresh air to work with the 908th; I should have switched earlier.”



Master Sgt. Kimberly Davis’ optimistic attitude and desire to serve others makes her an outstanding Reserve Citizen Airman and helps the 908 AW maintain its mission readiness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 09:57 Story ID: 445415 Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US