Fleet Cyber Command Selects FY23 Q2 Sailors of the Quarter

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (NNS) – U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet/Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber (Navy)/Navy Space Command announced selections for Sailor of the Quarter.



The command announced the Senior Sailor of the Quarter (SSOQ), Junior Sailor of the Quarter (JSOQ), and Blue Jacket of the Quarter (BJOQ), for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.



The Sailors selected are:



• SSOQ: Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Derrick Mayfield

• JSOQ: Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Caroline Humphreys

• BJOQ: Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Parsons



Serving as the N3 (Operations) Department Leading Petty Officer, Mayfield managed the departmental training requirements and execution of day-to-day operations for 157 combined military, civilian and contractor personnel. Mayfield was also responsible for operating and defending Navy networks, communications, and space, as well as providing certified cyber mission forces to U.S. Cyber Command. He directly supported forward deployed units by providing access to NSA services, ensuring all deployed units were able to meet the fleet commander’s intelligence requirements.



“I felt honored that the command considered me to be a top-performer at my paygrade,” said Mayfield.

FCC’s vision is to conduct operations in and through cyberspace, the electromagnetic spectrum, and space to ensure Navy and Joint/Coalition freedom of action and decision superiority while denying the same to our adversaries.



Humphreys was responsible for delivering information technology support throughout the command, to include account management and file permissions, as well as managing the command’s hardware and software inventory, ensuring accountability for the command’s assets. Additionally, she managed the resolution of anomalies on several local networks directly supporting multiple work centers within the command.



“We all support one another, and everything I have accomplished thus far is directly related to the encouragement and assistance of my Shipmates,” said Humphreys.



Since its establishment on Jan. 29, 2010, FCC/C10F has grown into an operational force composed of more than 19,000 active and reserve Sailors and civilians organized into 26 active commands, 40 Cyber Mission Force units, and 29 reserve commands around the globe.



Parsons is responsible for engaging with senior officials across the command and U.S. Cyber Command on current command missions and operations. He’s also responsible for the coordinated release of Navy-wide intelligence reporting on cyber threats and adversary capabilities. Although new to the Navy, Parsons has established a strong foundation and work ethic for his Navy career.



“I felt proud of the work I am doing here,” said Parsons.



U.S. Fleet Cyber Command is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, and signals intelligence. As such, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command serves as the Navy component command to U.S. Cyber Command, and the Navy’s Service Cryptologic Component Commander under the National Security Agency/Central Security Service. U.S. 10th Fleet is the operational arm of Fleet Cyber Command and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders. Navy Space Command is the Navy component command to U.S. Space Command.



For news and information from Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet, visit www.FCC.navy.mil/

