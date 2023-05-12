U.S. Marines in Estonia Receive Recognition for Life Saving Actions

Photo By Cpl. Christopher Doughty | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aiden Morey, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) operator,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Christopher Doughty | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aiden Morey, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) operator, left, Lance Cpl. Colton Allen, a reconnaissance Marine, middle, and Lance Cpl. Christopher Butemeyer, a reconnaissance Marine, right, with Task Force 61/2.4 (Mobile Reconnaissance Company) pose for a group photo after being awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal in Tallinn, Estonia on May 15, 2023. The Marines were awarded for their fast thinking and direct involvement with saving an Estonian man’s life, while out on liberty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Doughty) see less | View Image Page

America and her allies work hard to develop strong bonds between each other. Three U.S. Marines; Lance Cpl. Colton Allen, Lance Cpl. Christopher Butemeyer, and Lance Cpl. Aiden Morey, helped accomplish the goal of earning trust with the Estonian people, when they saved an Estonian man’s life. These Marines were decorated with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, signed by Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and presented by Col. Ryan Hoyle, commanding officer, Task Force 61/2, on the 15th of May 2023.



“These Marines were out on liberty, and identified a threat or a situation that needed some Marines to respond to it. They were there and responded appropriately. They did good work and I’m proud of each of the Marines for their actions.” Hoyle said.



The Marines’ actions were justly awarded after going above and beyond to save a life. They will now continue their mission in strengthening our bonds with our Estonian partners. They can carry on forward feeling confident that their actions directly prevented tragedy from occurring for a family.



“Any other Marine would have done the same in our shoes.” Butemeyer said.



The United States Marine Corps honors its core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment, but these Marines showed more than just that. They show their humble personalities and express that they are happy they were able to save him, but know that any Marine would have done the same in their situation.



These U.S. Marines are deployed with Task Force 61/2.4, Mobile Reconnaissance Company, conducting training with our Estonian partners to enhance multi domain awareness. Task Force 61/2 is a rapidly deployable and scalable coordination cell that commands Fleet Marine Forces and assigned Naval Forces in support of Sixth Fleet operations.



