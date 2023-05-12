Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines in Estonia Receive Recognition for Life Saving Actions

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    05.15.2023

    Story by Cpl. Christopher Doughty 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    America and her allies work hard to develop strong bonds between each other. Three U.S. Marines; Lance Cpl. Colton Allen, Lance Cpl. Christopher Butemeyer, and Lance Cpl. Aiden Morey, helped accomplish the goal of earning trust with the Estonian people, when they saved an Estonian man’s life. These Marines were decorated with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, signed by Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and presented by Col. Ryan Hoyle, commanding officer, Task Force 61/2, on the 15th of May 2023.

    “These Marines were out on liberty, and identified a threat or a situation that needed some Marines to respond to it. They were there and responded appropriately. They did good work and I’m proud of each of the Marines for their actions.” Hoyle said.

    The Marines’ actions were justly awarded after going above and beyond to save a life. They will now continue their mission in strengthening our bonds with our Estonian partners. They can carry on forward feeling confident that their actions directly prevented tragedy from occurring for a family.

    “Any other Marine would have done the same in our shoes.” Butemeyer said.

    The United States Marine Corps honors its core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment, but these Marines showed more than just that. They show their humble personalities and express that they are happy they were able to save him, but know that any Marine would have done the same in their situation.

    These U.S. Marines are deployed with Task Force 61/2.4, Mobile Reconnaissance Company, conducting training with our Estonian partners to enhance multi domain awareness. Task Force 61/2 is a rapidly deployable and scalable coordination cell that commands Fleet Marine Forces and assigned Naval Forces in support of Sixth Fleet operations.

    TF 61/2 aligns deployed forces under the Naval Amphibious Force commander; deployed amphibious ready groups (ARG), Marine Expeditionary Units (MEU), Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team, Europe (FASTEUR), and multi-domain sensing forces. TF 61/2 is deployed in NAVEUR’s area of responsibility, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to support U.S., allied, and partner interests.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 03:56
    Story ID: 445390
    Location: TALLINN, EE 
