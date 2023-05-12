Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress, III

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Fighter Wing said “farewell” to Wolf 62 as he neared the end of his time at the Wolf Pack. Col. Henry R. Jeffress, III, 8 FW commander, had an emotional fini-flight and going away ceremony, concluding his third and final assignment to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea.



As he prepares to relinquish command to Wolf 63, the impacts he had on the wing will resonate for years to come.

Date Taken: 05.24.2023