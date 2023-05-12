Navy Partners with State and Federal Agencies to Stop Invasive Species

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Navy collaborates with state and federal agencies to eradicate and prevent invasive species from impacting and damaging the various ecosystems here in Hawaii. From plants like the pickleweed that grow near and compete with native plants, to insects like the coconut rhinoceros beetle (CRB) that damage palm trees, non-native plants and animals that are introduced here can have a negative impact on Hawaii, and partnering with like-minded organizations is key to mitigating any impact.



Invasive creatures and the damage to the environment they bring can also come from the ocean.

Navy subject matter experts are working with state and federal agencies to address a previously unknown aquatic species that is a threat to the local maritime ecosystem. This aquatic species is known as Unomia stolonifera; it is an octocoral.



“Unlike corals, octocorals can grow quickly because they are ‘soft corals’ and do not form calcium skeletons like reef-building corals, a process that takes a lot of time and energy,” said Christy Martin, the program manager of a multi-agency working group of subject matter experts called the Coordinating Group on Alien Pest Species (CGAPS.)

“Having soft bodies also means that it is easier for pieces to fragment or bud and form new colonies. This ability to grow quickly and spread are important features and key to understanding why a strong unified response is of the utmost importance.”



The Navy originally reported the presence of the unidentified octocoral near Pearl Harbor during the coronavirus pandemic two years ago. The Navy reported to the National Marine Fisheries Service Pacific Islands Regional Office (NMFS PIRO), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), and the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Aquatic Resources (DLNR DAR).



Christina Coppenrath, a Marine Resources Management Specialist with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii spoke about the importance of sharing information between the Navy and partnering agencies.



“The Navy reports all invasive species to DLNR DAR, to NMFS for marine species, and USFWS for terrestrial species. These species are reported when they are first observed, and summary information is provided to regulators yearly in the fall.” Unomia is considered invasive because it is not originally found in Hawaii waters, and it can take over a habitat extremely quickly.



In January 2023, a working group on aquatic invasive species (AIS) octocorals was established by the CGAPS with the immediate goal of providing proper AIS identification and assisting in the fieldwork for the most effective removal and response plan. The newly discovered invasive octocoral was identified in April as a species that is found in waters within the Indo-Pacific.



No one knows for certain how the Unomia arrived in Hawaii. U.S. Navy vessels follow strict operational requirements and biosecurity policies prior to entering United States waters making it unlikely that this species arrived on the hulls of U.S. Navy ships. Unomia is popular with home aquarium hobbyists, however, and it could have been introduced into the area illegally.



Coppenrath said that base visitors and residents can help with efforts to protect the local seas by being aware of their surroundings, and by understanding how delicate the marine ecosystem can be.

She said, “Become familiar with what is normal to see in the marina and other recreational marine areas. If folks see anything unusual in the water where they recreate, they should immediately reach out to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam natural resources.”



“Aquarium species should never be released into the wild. If someone is having issues with managing one or more of the species in their aquarium, or are (transferring) and don’t know what to do with the species in their tank, they should contact local aquarium shops for assistance. No matter what, these species should not be dumped into the ocean.”



The Navy believes collaborating with partner agencies is essential for effective management and the development of methodologies for the removal, eradication, and long-term adaptive management to prevent the spread of this octocoral.



Additional resources can be found here:

DLNR website: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/ais/report-an-aquatic-invasive-species

CNRH website: https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Environmental/

