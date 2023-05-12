Redstone’s Senior Commander speaks with FBI agents on new FBI campus

Courtesy Photo | FBI Personnel from the International Operations Division, Military Liaison Program...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FBI Personnel from the International Operations Division, Military Liaison Program Office during the MILPO 2023 Annual Symposium on Redstone Arsenal May 9, 2023. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Redstone Arsenal’s senior commander emphasized the value of federal partnerships during an FBI Military Liaison Program Office Annual Symposium at the FBI’s Redstone Arsenal Campus, May 9.



Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Redstone Arsenal senior commander and Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general, welcomed 22 FBI military liaisons to the Tennessee Valley and highlighted the importance of partnerships and collaboration across the installation.



“There is a vibrant culture of partnership across Redstone Arsenal,” said Mohan who served as the event’s keynote speaker. “Through our partnership, we are able to more effectively accomplish our shared mission of protecting the American people.”



FBI Military Liaison Program Officers primarily serve as embedded liaisons in combatant commands and advise DoD on all matters relating to intelligence, counterintelligence, security and sensitive operations.



Mohan emphasized the critical work the FBI performs and thanked the participants for their collaboration and support at Redstone.



“I am honored and privileged to serve here at Redstone alongside remarkable federal partners,” Mohan said. “What the FBI team does here is simply amazing.”



The FBI has had a presence on the arsenal for more than five decades. Over the last few years, the FBI has expanded its mission and footprint in the area breaking ground on two campuses, with more growth planned for the next 20 years.



“The Army has a longstanding relationship with the FBI, especially here on Redstone Arsenal and we want to continue strengthening our partnership,” Mohan said.



Mohan recalled the synergetic growth on the installation since his previous assignment at the installation in 2019.



“This is my fourth time stationed at Redstone and the transformation that has taken place is extraordinary,” Mohan said. “Redstone is a one-of-a-kind Army installation that has evolved into a Federal Center of Excellence and the FBI is a core foundation of that.”



Throughout the Military Liaison Program Office Annual Symposium, Mohan and other speakers addressed Department of Defense relationship and partnerships, threat perspectives, joint trainings and more.