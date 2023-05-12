Changing of the Guard for SMDC’s Command Chief Warrant Officer

Photo By Ronald Bailey | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wesley "Mark" Dohogn assumes responsibility as the U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Ronald Bailey | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wesley "Mark" Dohogn assumes responsibility as the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's command chief warrant officer as he receives the charter from Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, SMDC commanding general, during a ceremony at SMDC's Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, headquarters, May 23. Dohogn assumed responsibility from the command's former CCWO Chief Warrant Officer 5 Anson Seebeck. (U.S. Army photo by Ronald Bailey) see less | View Image Page

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wesley “Mark” Dohogn, who most recently served as the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command’s command chief warrant officer, assumed responsibility of the position from Chief Warrant Officer 5 Anson L. Seebeck.



The SMDC CCWO charter, central to the day’s ceremony, defines the CCWO as the individual who serves as the primary adviser to USASMDC’s commanding general on warrant officer professional development; synchronization and development of warrant officer-related policy initiatives; and collaborative work with leaders from across the command to ensure warrant officer talent management and utilization that enhances the operational readiness of the command.



In his remarks after receiving the charter, Dohogn thanked SMDC’s leadership for allowing him the opportunity to serve the men and women of the command and also highlighted his first impressions of the organization.



“The personal and professional maturity is notable at every echelon,” Dohogn said. “This organization is a mixture of Army components, Department of the Army civilians and contractors that have established irreversible organizational inertia. SMDC you have got it figured out, my hats off to you.”



Dohogn, who also succeeded Seebeck in his last position, said he appreciated the opportunity to follow Seebeck’s work at both commands and the impact he has made to the Warrant Officer cohort, Army wide. Seebeck has worked with the Army Senior Warrant Officer Council on such initiatives as having warrant officer positions codified in AR 600-20 and direct appointment and direct commissioning for warrant officer candidates.



“Anson, you have made tremendous progress not only in SMDC but for warrants officers throughout the Army,” Dohogn said. “Thank you for providing that platform for me to jump off.”



Seebeck highlighted Dohogn’s capabilities saying his selection was perfect.



“He is a solid, intelligent, and imminently capable technician and leader. This is not a self-effacing statement, as those of you who have met him over the last week know,” Seebeck said. “Mark is literally the best air and missile defense Soldier to fill this position. Keep up the Fire; surpassing what [retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wesley Kleese] and I have accomplished to this point.”



Seebeck said that being USASMDC’s command chief warrant officer has been a rewarding learning experience.



“It was pretty cool to take over from my good friend Wesley Klees and work with an amazing organization filled with talented teammates,” Seebeck said.