Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mpox: CDC warns of potential new cases

    Monkeypox

    Courtesy Photo | Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox...... read more read more

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Air Force Medical Service   

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put out a health alert [https://emergency.cdc.gov/han/2023/han00490.asp] on new mpox, formerly monkeypox, cases that continue to emerge, even though overall cases have declined since August 2022.

    As of May 15, a cluster of mpox cases emerged in the Chicago area over the past month, all occurring among men. The CDC health alert also stressed that “none of the patients have been hospitalized.”

    Since the spring and summer season could lead to a resurgence of mpox as people gather for festivals and other events, the CDC continues to emphasize how those who have a higher chance of exposure to mpox should get vaccinated, as it is one of the key prevention measures. Those who are fully vaccinated with the two doses also tend to have less severe symptoms.

    For more information on how to receive a vaccine through your provider, mpox information and links to additional resources, visit the Air Force Medical Service’s mpox page [https://www.airforcemedicine.af.mil/Mpox/].

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 13:20
    Story ID: 445333
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mpox: CDC warns of potential new cases, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Monkeypox

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cdc
    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    monkeypox
    mpox

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT