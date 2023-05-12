Mpox: CDC warns of potential new cases

Courtesy Photo | Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox. (Courtesy graphic) see less | View Image Page

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put out a health alert [https://emergency.cdc.gov/han/2023/han00490.asp] on new mpox, formerly monkeypox, cases that continue to emerge, even though overall cases have declined since August 2022.



As of May 15, a cluster of mpox cases emerged in the Chicago area over the past month, all occurring among men. The CDC health alert also stressed that “none of the patients have been hospitalized.”



Since the spring and summer season could lead to a resurgence of mpox as people gather for festivals and other events, the CDC continues to emphasize how those who have a higher chance of exposure to mpox should get vaccinated, as it is one of the key prevention measures. Those who are fully vaccinated with the two doses also tend to have less severe symptoms.



For more information on how to receive a vaccine through your provider, mpox information and links to additional resources, visit the Air Force Medical Service’s mpox page [https://www.airforcemedicine.af.mil/Mpox/].