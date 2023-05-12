BACH Fort Campbell DONSA, Memorial Day Holiday outpatient services

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – In observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities, Friday, May 26 and the Memorial Day federal holiday, Monday, May 29, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.



BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.



May 26| Fort Campbell DONSA



Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, LaPointe, Young Eagle and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes, remain open and will operate on a normal schedule May 26.



BACH specialty services open on the DONSA include Women’s Health, laboratory, behavioral health, orthopedics, and podiatry for patients with scheduled appointments and or acute care. Physical therapy is open until noon.



Adkins Dental Clinic, which is co-located with Byrd Medical Home, will be open for dental sick call. For dental support on the DONSA, contact 270-412-6027 or 270-412-6028.



Fort Campbell Pharmacies



Main, LaPointe, Byrd and Screaming Eagle pharmacies open normal operating hours on the DONSA. Town Center Pharmacy opens 9 a.m.-5 p.m.



Town Center Pharmacy will open normal Saturday business hours, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. May 27.



May 29 | Memorial Day Federal Holiday



All outpatient services, including patient-centered medical homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, and the appointment line, close on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.



BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7. Outpatient services reopen Tuesday, May 30.



TRICARE Nurse Advice Line



After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such a severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.

