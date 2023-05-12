Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kirtland’s AFSA Chapter: Building a more accessible New Mexico one Ramp at a Time

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Story by Sheridan Fidelman 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Kirtland Air Force Sergeants Association has partnered with a New Mexico organization to help people with mobility issues. The New Mexico Ramp project is renowned for constructing wheelchair ramps for low-income disabled individuals in the Las Cruces, New Mexico region.

    In early 2021, Kirtland's AFSA chapter began collaborating with The New Mexico Ramp project. They have since volunteered once a month to build ramps in the local area for disabled veterans and children.

    Kirtland's AFSA chapter's partnership with The New Mexico Ramp Project has saved families approximately $21K every time they work together. Last year, the chapter's volunteers contributed 36 hours, 62 volunteers, $64K in ramps, and provided support to five families.

    If you or someone you know requires a ramp, you may contact the organization and complete an application on The New Mexico Ramp Project's website.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 12:30
    Story ID: 445322
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kirtland’s AFSA Chapter: Building a more accessible New Mexico one Ramp at a Time, by Sheridan Fidelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VOLUNTEER
    AFSA
    RAMP
    KIRTLAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT