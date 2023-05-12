Kirtland’s AFSA Chapter: Building a more accessible New Mexico one Ramp at a Time

The Kirtland Air Force Sergeants Association has partnered with a New Mexico organization to help people with mobility issues. The New Mexico Ramp project is renowned for constructing wheelchair ramps for low-income disabled individuals in the Las Cruces, New Mexico region.



In early 2021, Kirtland's AFSA chapter began collaborating with The New Mexico Ramp project. They have since volunteered once a month to build ramps in the local area for disabled veterans and children.



Kirtland's AFSA chapter's partnership with The New Mexico Ramp Project has saved families approximately $21K every time they work together. Last year, the chapter's volunteers contributed 36 hours, 62 volunteers, $64K in ramps, and provided support to five families.



If you or someone you know requires a ramp, you may contact the organization and complete an application on The New Mexico Ramp Project's website.

