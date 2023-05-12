Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Goodfellow hosts first-ever Armed Forces Commitment Celebration

    Goodfellow hosts first-ever Armed Forces Commitment Celebration

    Photo By Senior Airman Ashley Thrash | U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, speaks during the...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 17th Training Wing, in partnership with local schools and the San Angelo community, hosted the first-ever Goodfellow AFB Armed Forces Commitment Celebration, May 12.

    Similar to signing a National Letter of Intent, students showed their commitment to joining the Armed Forces by signing their commitment letters.

    Thirteen students from both Central High School and Lake View High School came to celebrate their commitment to military service, whether it be the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, enlisting, or attending military academies.

    “This is so special for principals, parents and teachers who are saying how incredible this event is, to put these students and put them on a pedestal and honor them for the sacrifice and commitment they are making to serve our country,” said school liaison program manager, Theresa Goodwin.

    Each student received a certificate, a coin, a graduation stole and a hat.

    “Most importantly, thank you to the families,” said Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander. “Thank you for entrusting your sons and daughters to join the world’s greatest military force. Thank you for giving them the opportunity and getting them to a place where they can join and keep us a free nation.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 12:08
    Story ID: 445320
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow hosts first-ever Armed Forces Commitment Celebration, by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Goodfellow hosts first-ever Armed Forces Commitment Celebration
    Goodfellow hosts first-ever Armed Forces Commitment Celebration
    Goodfellow hosts first-ever Armed Forces Commitment Celebration
    Goodfellow hosts first-ever Armed Forces Commitment Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Central High School
    Armed Forces Commitment Celebration
    Lake View High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT