Goodfellow hosts first-ever Armed Forces Commitment Celebration

The 17th Training Wing, in partnership with local schools and the San Angelo community, hosted the first-ever Goodfellow AFB Armed Forces Commitment Celebration, May 12.



Similar to signing a National Letter of Intent, students showed their commitment to joining the Armed Forces by signing their commitment letters.



Thirteen students from both Central High School and Lake View High School came to celebrate their commitment to military service, whether it be the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, enlisting, or attending military academies.



“This is so special for principals, parents and teachers who are saying how incredible this event is, to put these students and put them on a pedestal and honor them for the sacrifice and commitment they are making to serve our country,” said school liaison program manager, Theresa Goodwin.



Each student received a certificate, a coin, a graduation stole and a hat.



“Most importantly, thank you to the families,” said Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander. “Thank you for entrusting your sons and daughters to join the world’s greatest military force. Thank you for giving them the opportunity and getting them to a place where they can join and keep us a free nation.”

