Honoring Army CID’s Fallen Agents

The Director of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Gregory D. Ford, led a remembrance ceremony for fallen Army CID Special Agents during National Police Week at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., May 17.



National Police Week is a time for the nation to remember and honor the women and men who have given their lives in the line of duty. Ceremonies and services are held in our nation’s capital during this time and are attended by surviving spouses, partners, and family members as well as federal, state, and local law enforcement officers.



The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial is a physical reminder of the sacrifices our nation’s special agents, agents, investigators, deputies, and officers have made to protect and make safer the places we live. The memorial has more than 23,000 names engraved on its walls.



“A law enforcement career comes with the expectation that we will find ourselves in harm’s way. Every one of the over 23,000 names on this memorial represents a person who was doing their job when they made the ultimate sacrifice,” Director Ford said.



The ceremony was not only an event to reflect and remember the Special Agents who gave their lives in the line of duty, but to honor the profession of law enforcement and its never-ending pursuit of the preservation freedom.



In attendance were the family members of Special Agent Elmer “Bud” Heggen who were recognized during the ceremony. At the conclusion of the ceremony Director Ford escorted the family to place a rose of remembrance at Special Agent Heggen’s engraved name on the memorial wall.



“This was a very meaningful ceremony, and our family is grateful to have attended,” said Leanne Heggen Eckstein. “It was a wonderful memorial for the eleven special agents whose names are on the memorial wall. It is difficult to find the way to say thank you to all involved in the planning of this event. You have given my children another memory of their father.”



Special Agent Heggen, along with fellow Special Agent Henry H. Tibbs, was killed July 23, 1973, in an aircraft accident while traveling to testify at a court-martial for a Soldier convicted of murder.



As a final act of commemoration, Director Ford and Division Chief Warrant Officer, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Paul D. Arthur, laid a wreath of remembrance in the center of the atrium and held a minute silence before Taps was played.



Below are the names and date of death for the fallen honored during the ceremony:

Special Agent Liquat Kahn, April 30, 2019.



Special Agent Joseph M. Peters, October 6, 2013.



Special Agent James C. Mayo, September 18, 1987.



Special Agent Dirk A. Miller, December 12, 1985.



Special Agent Norman E. Larson, September 24, 1973.



Special Agent Elmer “Bud” Heggen, July 23, 1973.



Special Agent Henry H. Tibbs, July 23, 1973.



Special Agent James T. Abbott, January 11, 1971.



Special Agent Leroy E. Halbert, December 31, 1970.



Investigator John A. Hanson, May 9, 1970.



Special Agent Walter E. Snyder, May 9, 1948.



For additional information on each of CID’s fallen agents, please go to our website at https://www.cid.army.mil/The-Agency/Fallen-Agents/.

