Profiles in Professionalism: Lt. Cmdr. Britney Brown

Growing up with a great sense of gratitude for the United States of America paved the way for Lt. Cmdr. Britney Brown to join the U.S. Navy. That same sense of gratitude keeps her motivated to give back to a service that has helped her become the person she is today.



Brown, a native of Dallas, Georgia, is the administration department head (N1) for Navy Reserve U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet stationed in Mayport, Florida.



“I love mentoring Sailors, especially in their pursuit to discover what they are passionate about,” said Brown. “Sure, I help them as the N1 for our unit by making sure that their paperwork is good to go, but for me, mentoring Sailors is the real highlight of my job.”



While mentoring Sailors at the command, Brown also is actively pursuing her Battle Watch Captain (BWC) qualifications as well as command qualification. She is also enrolled in Joint Military Professional Education Phase One.



Serving others has run in her family for quite a long time. Brown’s mother and father were both in the military and the rest of her family members have had careers dedicated to serving and helping others.



“They instilled a belief in the welfare of the group over self, which heavily influenced my decision to join the Navy and pursue a life of service,” Brown explained.



Since joining the Navy, Brown has been busy. She was an active duty member for six years and served on board USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) and USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), deploying multiple times. Afterward, Brown served as an active duty member at Navy Region Southeast before transitioning to the selected reserve (SELRES) and continuing her time at the command as a Reserve Sailor before joining the Navy Reserve Fourth Fleet team.



As a Reserve Sailor, Brown is using her time to earn a degree, currently completing her last year of pharmacy school. After she graduates, she will be completing her Doctor of Pharmacy degree. In her civilian career, Brown works as a pharmacy intern at both a community pharmacy and a local hospital.



So what’s next for Lt. Cmdr. Britney Brown?



“Command,” she explains. “That’s my big goal. It’s intimidating, but I’m up for the challenge and excited to see where the Navy will take me next. The Navy has changed my life. It’s made me into the person I am now. I’ve become empathetic, discerning, dedicated, and professional. I owe the Navy more than I could ever give back.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 10:56 Story ID: 445313 Location: MAYPORT, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Profiles in Professionalism: Lt. Cmdr. Britney Brown, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.