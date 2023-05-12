Recognizing volunteers within the KMC

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – The Military & Family Readiness Center hosted the annual Volunteer Excellence Award Ceremony on April 19, 2023. The VEA was established to recognize individuals who have performed outstanding volunteer community services throughout the year.



Dr. Julie Taufa’asau, 86th Force Support Squadron flight chief for the M&FRC, explained the importance of volunteering and giving back to the community.



“When you volunteer, you are making a commitment to share one of the most precious of resources, your time, to make a difference in your community and for those who are in need,” said Dr. Julie Taufa’asau.



Not only did the M&FRC host the VEA, they also have a program that provides volunteer opportunities. The program offers a list of on-going and long-term opportunities and is designed to highlight organizations in need of volunteer support with their contact information. The organizations are responsible for coordinating with the volunteers and tracking volunteer hours.



Rachell Kilbride, 86th Force Support Squadron community readiness specialist for the M&FRC, explained that the program is a resource avenue that ensures all Kaiserslautern Military Community members have access to different volunteer options, which includes youth programs, American Red Cross, libraries, K9s for vets abroad and more.



Airman 1st Class Marshall Burch, 603rd Air Communication Squadron feeder battle management core technician, has been able to utilize the M&FRC to find volunteer programs. He is currently working on becoming an Air Force youth sports coach.



Burch explained that the M&FRC reaches out to leadership teams and provides information about the organizations that need support. Through that outreach, they are able to spread the word about what is available to the KMC.

“There are many benefits from volunteering,” said Burch. “It creates a unique opportunity to build relationships within your community or can act as a social bridge between your community and another.”



Killdbride explained how doing volunteer work upon arriving at Ramstein AB helped her meet new people and make connections within the KMC. She encourages everyone to check out the volunteer program and see what might interest you.



To find more information contact the M&FRC at DSN: 480-5100, COMM: 06371 47 5100 or email: 86FSS.FSH.AFRC@us.af.mil. Additionally, their website link is https://86fss.com/afrc/kmcc-volunteer-opportunities/.



*Editor's note: This is four of four in a series about resources provided by the Military & Family Readiness Center at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

