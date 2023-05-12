JB MDL brings back 'Power in the Pines' after five-year hiatus

Photo By Senior Airman Matt Porter | Power in the Pines returned after a five-year hiatus with the Air and Space Open House...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Matt Porter | Power in the Pines returned after a five-year hiatus with the Air and Space Open House from 19-21 May, 2023, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. The ASOH is the largest public event held at JB MDL, showcasing air superiority from both the ground and sky. The flight line also displayed a variety of aircraft from many services of the military, as well as their guard and reserve components. These visuals served as a representation of JB MDL’s commitment to working with Joint Partners daily to support our national defense, and to thank the local community for its continued support. see less | View Image Page

After a five-year hiatus, Power in the Pines returned with the 2023 Air and Space Open House at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J from 20 - 21 May.



The ASOH is the largest public event held at JB MDL, showcasing air superiority from both the ground and sky. The flight line also displayed a variety of aircraft from many services of the military, as well as their guard and reserve components.



These visuals served as a representation of JB MDL’s commitment to working with Joint Partners daily to support our national defense, and to thank the local community for its continued support.



“It’s been years since we last hosted an airshow, and we were excited to bring it back to the community with the F-16 Demonstration Team as the headlining act,” said Lt. Col. Paul Murphy, 2023 Air and Space Open House executive director. “We have an incredible lineup of performers and aircraft, from aerobatic displays, to skydiving performances, to military jet flyovers, there was something for everyone.”



The Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., performs precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the unique capabilities of one of the Air Force's premier multi-role fighters, the F-16 Fighting Falcon.



In addition to the F-16 Demonstration Team, the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights supported with breathtaking aerial performances.



The Golden Knights are one of only three Department of Defense-sanctioned aerial demonstration teams, along with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. The team is composed of approximately ninety-five men and women, which includes four parachute units, an aviation unit, and a headquarters.



The demonstration teams, which use five dedicated aircraft, perform at more than 100 events per year.



“This was a great opportunity to show the public what we do here every day and inspire the next generation of leaders in aviation,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Elizabeth Hanson, 305th Air Mobility Wing commander. “I loved seeing all the smiles and the appreciation for a mission we’re very passionate about.”



In total, approximately eighty-five thousand people turned out to witness the event.



“We’re very appreciative to the 305th AMW and everyone on staff that helped coordinate it,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Wes Adams, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and 87th Air Base Wing commander. “Months of hard work and planning went into this and I'm thankful to everyone who helped make this a success.”



Power in the Pines is slated to return to the Joint Base in 2025.