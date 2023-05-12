Navy Medicine announces FY22 Sailor of the Year

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Travis Hunter from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, Spain, was announced as Navy Medicine's 2022 Sailor of the Year (SOY), on May 18, 2023.



Hunter received the recognition at a ceremony hosted by U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) leadership at the Defense Health Headquarters.



Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, Acting Surgeon General of the Navy and Force Master Chief Michael J. Roberts, Navy Medicine Force Master Chief and Director of the Hospital Corps kicked off the ceremony as the nominees awaited the announcement of this year's selectee.



“Success is not only measured by personal accomplishments, but by what we do to nurture and strengthen the talents of those you lead,” said Roberts. “You teach how to build a team committed to accomplishing the mission.”



Roberts challenged each Sailor to go back to their command to see how they can continue to shape our medical readiness, prepare personnel, and increase readiness.



“You are the best of the 1,700 Sailors who could be standing here today,” said Via. The admiral then turned to the command master chiefs in the audience and said, “They would not be standing here without you.”



Hunter, a native of Amityville, New York, was humbled when the announcement was made.



“It’s an unreal feeling. I wouldn’t be here, first and foremost if it wasn’t for God and my strong leadership relying on me and depending on me,” said Hunter. He went on to thank his peers and junior Sailors. Overall, he said, “I am ecstatic because I have a strong support system in the Navy and in my wife who is my backbone, my ultimate supporter, and my cheerleader.”



As part of the SOY program, Hunter will be meritoriously promoted to the rank of chief petty officer later this year.



The remaining active-duty nominees were Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Aisha Thomas assigned to Naval Postgraduate Dental School in Bethesda, Maryland; Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Justin Enriquez assigned to Navy Readiness and Training Unit Sasebo, Japan and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Semo Ayers assigned to Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Falls Church, Virginia. Each of the nominees received a Navy Marine Corps Commendation Medal signed by Rear Admiral Via.



The “Sailor of the Year” is a time-honored tradition introduced by Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet in 1972. This annual competition is held to recognize the superior performance of individual Sailors, who exceed in personifying the ideals of the Navy Core Values.



The Navy's Hospital Corps is comprised of over 27,000 active duty and reserve Navy personnel. Hospital corpsmen deploy alongside their fellow Sailors and Marines worldwide, in both wartime and peacetime. The rating is the largest, most professionally diverse and highly decorated enlisted corps in the Navy.



Navy Medicine — represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals — provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

