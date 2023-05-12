Fort Campbell Hosts Mass Reenlistment Ceremony

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Soldiers from across the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participated in a mass reenlistment ceremony May 22, 2023, at The Sabalauski Air Assault School, Fort Campbell, Ky.



In total, 131 Soldiers answered the call to continue serving their country through military service and proudly raised their right hands for the oath.



“Thank you for your continued service and commitment to the ideals enshrined in our Constitution,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st. “Your commitment to our division, the Army, and the United States of America is simply inspirational. I wish you and your families nothing but the best on your service journeys.”



McGee also took a moment to appreciate the important choice that each Soldier made in willingly continuing their time in the military.



“I think it is important to note that our Army is one of the premier all-volunteer forces that exist around the globe,” he said. “Sustaining an all-volunteer model for the past five decades has not come without challenges, but we are better for it.”



Some of the re-enlistees have decided to stay at Fort Campbell, and by continuing to serve in the world’s premier air assault division, these Soldiers carry on the legacy of the Screaming Eagles who came before them and create history for those yet to come to this historic division. Most recently, the division deployed to Europe for the first time in almost 80 years.



“The Army called upon this historic Division last summer to deploy to Europe for the first time in 80 years,” said McGee. “All 131 of the Soldiers before you truly understand our mission and know that this division was not built for ceremonies and comfort, but rather to engage, close with, and destroy the enemies of America. They know the hazards, but still, they remain – an incredible dedication to the ideals that we hold dear.”



This ceremony is one of many events held during the Week of the Eagles, an annual celebration of the 101st and all its storied accomplishments.

