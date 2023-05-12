JTF-Bravo, CAT 4365 attend community meet-and-greet

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy | U.S. Army Capt. Nicholas Mogensen, Civil Affairs Chief of Civil Knowledge Integration,...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy | U.S. Army Capt. Nicholas Mogensen, Civil Affairs Chief of Civil Knowledge Integration, and U.S. Army Sgt. Carlos Echeverry, Civil Affairs Team 4365 noncommissioned officer, give remarks during a Civil Affairs team introduction May 19, 2023, in Santa Cruz de Yojoa, Honduras. The event, meant to introduce members of Civil Affairs Team 4365 to the community, featured attendees from the U.S. Embassy, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), vice ministers from the Honduras Ministries of Health, Education, Interior, and Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Cortes and Santa Barbara Department governors and 58 mayors from seven departments. CAT 4365 provided an overview of ongoing and upcoming projects, and held a Q&A session with community members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Government met with Honduran partners May 19 in Santa Cruz de Yojoa to introduce a new Civil Affairs team and discuss Humanitarian Assistance Program (HAP) projects being planned.



Joint Task Force-Bravo in Comayagua, the U.S. Embassy in Tegucigalpa and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) joined up with vice ministers from the Honduras Ministry of Health, Honduras Ministry of Education, Honduras Ministry of the Interior, and Honduras Chamber of Commerce, as well as governors of the Cortes and Santa Barbara departments and 58 mayors from municipalities in Cortes, Santa Barbara, Comayagua, La Paz and Lempira departments for the event. More than 100 community members attended the event.



The purpose of the meeting was to present an overview of U.S. Southern Command HAP initiatives and the U.S. Government’s efforts to build partnerships within the Honduran public health and education sectors.



This meeting helped the United States support the efforts of the Government of Honduras through discussing proposed, planned and current HAP projects with government leaders at both the ministry and local levels, with the goal of expanding health activities across the region. It is also our enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with our Honduran partners and hosts.



U.S. service members from JTF-Bravo who specialize in Civil Affairs are vital to both the task force and local stakeholders for their expertise in finding ways to build bridges across cultures to increase stability and improve quality of life. Civil Affairs teams manage important community projects and relationships that ensure the U.S. remains the partner of choice for the region.



Fostering strong working relationships increases our collective capacity to address real-world challenges.