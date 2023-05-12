Newly renovated RIA Museum to re-open June 29

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – The Rock Island Arsenal Museum will re-open June 29, after being closed for over three years. The museum originally opened on July 4, 1905, and is the second oldest museum in the Army.



The museum, which was scheduled to close for renovations in March 2021, closed a year earlier due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



“The museum hasn’t been renovated in more than 80 years, and we were looking to re-imagine and interpretate the story we are telling to be much more Rock Island Arsenal centric and Army organic industrial-base centric to better reflect our audience,” said Patrick Allie, museum director.



This will be the first comprehensive attempt to capture, display and interpret the arsenal’s history by telling the story though the units, both current and former, that call the island home.



Through its displays and interactive learning exhibits, guests will be able to see and understand the large and important role RIA has played throughout the history of the U.S. Army and the role it continues to play in the 21st century.



“Everywhere a Soldier has boots on the ground Army Sustainment Command is there,” said Allie. “All munitions utilized by the joint force are produced and overseen by Joint Munitions Command.” Both units are located at RIA.



The museum will also showcase the role that the arsenal has played in supplying and testing armaments and equipment for Soldiers during every conflict from the Spanish-American War to the Global War on Terror.



“This museum is going to serve as the front porch for the installation to the larger Quad Cities public and the region by telling the story of what all of us do on a daily basis,” Allie said.



One of the reasons museums are so important is because of its ability to educate the public on the contributions and sacrifices their fellow citizens have made to keep the country safe.



“The Rock Island Arsenal Museum has long been a cornerstone of the arsenal and the Quad Cities community,” said Col. Daniel Mitchell, RIA garrison commander. “This is an important revitalization that will be a community connector for us as we remind the public that this is their Army and their Arsenal.”



Allie said that a museum is frequently the first point of contact the general public has with the Army.



“During an open-house event like Boom on the Rock or Armed Forces Day it’s our responsibility to tell the story of our commands, and the impact on national defense and the warfighter globally, because all of our commands here touch on the warfighter in one way or another,” Allie said.



The museum wouldn’t exist without the help of the Army Museum Enterprise and the Rock Island Arsenal garrison.



The RIA Museum, like all Army museums, fall under the AME, which oversees about 30 museum institutions in the U.S. as well as Germany and South Korea.



“The AME manages the Army’s historic collections, consisting of about 550,000 artifacts,” said Allie. “Our slice is about 7,000 artifacts that we manage on site to tell the story of RIA.”



While the museum receives support for its operations from AME, Allie also works closely with both the garrison and the tenant commands on the island.



Allie said he frequently utilizes both garrison and ASC public affairs support to publicize the museum, as well as arrange access to the museum for school and other tour groups who visit. He also ensures that the museum is integrated with arsenal events that include the public.



While the tenant organizations play a role in publicizing the museum’s re-opening, it would not have been possible without the support of the RIA garrison.



Mitchell stated that the garrison was supportive of Allie’s efforts and was excited to be part of the team that brings the museum to the Quad Cities.



“The garrison managed the contract and provided the oversite and expertise to allow us to remove the old exhibits, re-run electrical and security system and put in all of the finishes of the museum, such as new flooring, new paint, dry wall work,” said Allie. “Without their assistance we would not be able to install new exhibits, which we are working on now.”



The museum will be open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesdays – Saturdays, starting Friday June 29.

