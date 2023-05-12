97 AMW demonstrates readiness with mock deployment and CBRN exercise

Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing participated in a mock deployment and Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) readiness exercise at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 2, 2023. Exercises of this nature are critical for evaluating the wing’s readiness.



About 100 Airmen took part in the exercise, which included directly participating in the mock deployment, as well as supporting and evaluating the exercise. The Airmen that participated in the exercise went through a full mock deployment line that included receiving a deployment bag, meeting with several agencies and hearing pre-deployment briefs, as well as a CBRN portion that included donning Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear.

