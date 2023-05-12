1st TSC teammates build resiliency through prayer

Photo By Barbara Gersna | Soldiers and Department of the Civilian members of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command...... read more read more Photo By Barbara Gersna | Soldiers and Department of the Civilian members of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command join in prayer at a prayer luncheon at the Saber and Quill Restaurant at Fort Knox, Kentucky, May 17, 2023. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. – Members of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command joined host, Chaplain (Capt.) Juan ComasRivera, Special Troops Battalion, 1st TSC, for a prayer luncheon at the Saber and Quill Restaurant, May 17, in support of spiritual readiness.



Spiritual readiness is defined as “the ability to sustain oneself through all aspects of life, especially during times of stress, hardship and tragedy,” according to the Army Resilience Directorate.



With spiritual readiness being one of the components of Army readiness, Chaplains provide programs to support Soldiers as outlined in Army Regulation 165-1.



As many turn to prayer in times of adversity, the chaplain’s theme for the event was aptly titled, “The Importance of Prayer.”



People pray in times of joy too. They pray to start their day. They pray to give thanks. And today they prayed with their teammates.



Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Ivan Arreguin, operations chaplain, 1st TSC, provided an invocation prior to participants sharing a meal. Sgt. Danielle Barber, who works in S1, STB, sang “I Believe.” Other 1st TSC participants said prayers at the podium. These prayers included Scripture and a “Prayer for Families of Fallen Heroes.”



ComasRivera delivered a prayer luncheon reflection where he broke down his interpretation of The Lord’s Prayer and how he believes prayer can have a positive impact on our lives.



He described how being arrogant or selfish, or putting the wrong things into our bodies, could put us at risk of harming our souls. The chaplain offered prayer as an antidote for this sickness.



“When we pray, ‘Our Father in Heaven, hallowed be your name’ it means that prayer should make us humble, when we acknowledge that there is something bigger than ourselves,” the chaplain explained.



“When we pray, ‘forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors,’ we acknowledge that we are not perfect. He said, “We receive grace; but we also extend it to others.”



“When we pray, ‘lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil,’ we expect God’s protection,” he added.



“And when we say, ‘give us today our daily bread,’ we are appealing for the things we need, and it’s okay to ask God,” ComasRivera said.



Lt. Col. Krishna Davis, network assurance officer, 1st TSC, thought the prayer luncheon was very enlightening. She prays to strengthen her spirit and her soul. She shared an acronym about asking when we pray. “First, we Ask, then we Seek, and finally we Knock. The first letter of each word spells ASK.”



The prayer luncheon provided an opportunity for 1st teammates to join in song, prayer, lunch, reflection, and comradery while aiding in maintaining spiritual readiness.