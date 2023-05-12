42nd ABW Command Chief Master Sgt. Lee Hoover shares AF story

42nd Air Base Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Lee Hoover shares Air Force Story

By Air University Public Affairs

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – Chief Master Sgt. Lee Hoover’s career has taken him from sharing the Air Force story with audiences around the globe to serving as a special advisor to the Air Force’s top enlisted member to leading those who develop the nation’s citizens into warrior Airmen.

The Air University command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Stephan Blazier, came to know Hoover early on in his career. Their personal friendship and professional relationship has spanned the years and distances, all coming full circle when both were stationed together at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. At Maxwell, Hoover served as the command chief for the 42nd Air Base Wing, his final posting after a 22-year career.

The chiefs sat down recently for a conversation to chronicle Hoover’s personal Air Force story. For the majority of his career, the Washington state native served as a broadcast journalist and enlisted leader for Armed Forces Network. At about the halfway point in his career, Hoover was selected as the special advisor for chief master sergeant of the Air Force No. 17, CMSAF James Cody. Four years later, he was the superintendent of military training instructors at the home of basic military training, Lackland AFB, Texas. Before heading to Maxwell to lead the enlisted members of the 42nd ABW, Hoover was the senior enlisted leader at the White House Military Office. His is a story of resilience, pride in service and dedication to caring for Airmen of all stripes.

